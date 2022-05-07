Jamaica’s Minister of Culture Visits with Reggae Band Inner Circle in Miami

[MIAMI] – The Hon Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport scheduled a meeting with legendary Reggae Band Inner Circle founders, as a part of her short sojourn to South Florida to launch Jamaica 60 activities to be staged in Southern United States.

The Minister shared lens time with brothers Roger and Ian Lewis, founding members of the band.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica in Miami. Plus, Advisor on Sports Mr Ali McNab.

Meet and Greet