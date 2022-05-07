Local News

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture Visits with Reggae Band Inner Circle in Miami

L-R: Minister Grange, Inner Circle Founders Roger and Ian Lewis and Ali McMab
[MIAMI] – The Hon Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport scheduled a meeting with legendary Reggae Band Inner Circle founders, as a part of her short sojourn to South Florida to launch Jamaica 60 activities to be staged in Southern United States.

The Minister shared lens time with brothers Roger and Ian Lewis, founding members of the band.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica in Miami. Plus, Advisor on Sports Mr Ali McNab.

Meet and Greet

Oliver Mair, Minister Grange, Roger Lewis, Ian Lewis, Ali McNab, Vance Carter
L-R: Consul General Oliver Mair, Minister Grange, Roger Lewis, Ian Lewis, Ali McNab, and Deputy Consul, Vance Carter

 

Ian Lewis and Minister Grange
Inner Circle Band co-Founder, Ian Lewis reasons with Minister Grange
Oliver Mair, Minister Grange, Roger Lewis
Consul General, Minister Grange, and Inner Circle co-founder, Roger Lewis

 

 

 

