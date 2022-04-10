Jamaica Lowered To Level 1 Travel Advisory By The CDC

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded Jamaica to a Level 1 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory to citizens released this week. Countries classified as Level 1 have low cases of the virus. Joining just a handful of countries globally at Level 1, Jamaica’s case levels have steadily decreased in recent months.

According to Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, with the destination at its lowest level for COVID-19 risk since the pandemic began, a strong tourism rebound can continue to occur.

“A Level 1 travel advisory is amongst the best news the tourism industry can hope for,” said Minister Bartlett. “This reduced designation is a testament to the work of our government and the Jamaican people. As well as a hopeful incentive to keep our tourism recovery moving forward.”

Visitor Arrivals On the Rise

Minister Bartlett noted that visitor arrivals to Jamaica have been increasing with hopes of full recovery in 2023.

“In 2021, Jamaica welcomed more than 1.5 million visitor arrivals to our shores. These visitors’ on-island spend contributed over USD $2.095 billion into our country’s economy. As a result, positively impacting local businesses and tourism stakeholders,” said Minister Bartlett. “For 2022, the outlook for the tourism sector remains positive. Especially with projections for approximately 2.45 to 2.5 million visitor arrivals. In addition to a total visitor spend of about USD $2.9 billion.”

Health and Safety Protocols

The health and safety of every visitor and citizen remains Jamaica’s top priority through its comprehensive Jamaica CARES protocols. These protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition that allowed the destination to safely reopen in June of 2020. While Jamaica requires a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or antigen test conducted within three days prior to travel, additional travel protocols, including the removal of the island’s Travel Authorization Form and travel-related quarantine, were updated as of March 1.

“Travelers can continue to rest assured that our island is among the safest choices in the Caribbean and in the world,” said Minister Bartlett.