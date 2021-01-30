Jamaica Increases COVID-19 Testing to Meet Int’l Travel Requirements

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica has increased its destination-wide COVID-19 testing capacity. This will bring the island into readiness with the new rules and testing requirements. This applies for both United States and Canada-bound travelers.

Jamaica’s aggressive effort to expand testing capacity is part of a continued destination-wide prioritization of safe and seamless travel experiences for international visitors.

A number of hotels and resorts are providing on-site COVID-19 testing for their guests.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Tourism are working together to establish mobile testing facilities within the Resilient Corridors. This will aide in travelers staying outside of the hotel sector.

Testing resources will be available at the Sangster International Airport and the Norman Manley International Airport. Antigen and PCR tests will be performed at laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The list of approved laboratories can be found online.

“We can confidently assure travelers that Jamaica’s testing capacity will adequately meet the requirements for travel to the United States and Canada,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Jamaica is resilient. We are keeping an toward other potential changes for international travelers. We are pleased with our destination-wide preparedness. And, the progress we have made to make COVID-19 testing even more accessible.”