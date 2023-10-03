Jamaica’s High Life Resort & Spa to Launch its Premier Restaurant & Bar

NEGRIL, Jamaica – High Life Resort and Spa is a luxury hotel likened to a hidden gem situated on 30 lush acres of a 180-degree ocean-view property on the deep west end of Negril, Jamaica West Cliff Estate (Hogg Heaven). The premier Launch of The High Life Restaurant and Bar will be staged on October 13, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. World renowned Mutabaruka, Rastafari dub poet, musician, talk show host and actor, will host this momentous occasion.

CEO and founder, Garth Vickers is a Jamaican-born Westmorelite who currently resides in the United States. Garth is a world renowned best-selling author, businessman and financial consultant with over 25 years of experience in business, hospitality leadership, food and beverage management. Garth has also worked in leadership positions and has also provided consultation for Super Clubs and Marriotts hotel resorts.

The Resort is a perfect paradise designed to reconnect with nature. Nestled in the tranquil hills of West End, Negril are our luxuriously, breath-taking resort and villas with modern, high-end touches and design elements, no detail is overlooked. Proudly offering a luxurious EP (Pay As You Go) experience to our guests in a laidback Jamaican Ambiance. High Life Resort and Spa ensures that every style, need and price-point of our guests are met.

“We strive to take care of all our residents with a holistic and genuine approach because each guest deserves their slice of paradise” says Vickers.

Top Notch Food and Beverage Team

Garth has pulled together a team of food & beverage and hospitality experts to create the most delectable dining experience in the hills of Negril. Among his astounding team members are Latoya Hammond, managing director. Hammond has over 18 years of managerial experience in hotels, spas and restaurants. Latoya has served in managerial capacities at the RIU, Point Village, Negril Palm and The Palms Resort/Kristyl’s International Restaurant.

The lead Chef and kitchen manager, Teddy Frame has over 20 years of professional cooking and managerial experience both locally and internationally. Chef Teddy has worked as an executive chef at Kuyaba, Negril Tree House. In addition, Blue Cave Castle and The Palms Resort/Kristyl International Restaurant.

The High Life Restaurant was born out of the love and passion. Garth and his team have a passion for high-end, finger licking food and mouthwatering cocktails. Additionally, coupled with a fine dining experience. The vision embodies a rich tradition of ‘old school’ Jamaican hospitality. But with a modern, sleek twist; bringing you an unparalleled experience every time you dine.

The impeccable chef-driven cuisine, extensive wine list and refreshing cocktails paired with exceptional hospitality are geared to create a memorable dining experience unlike any other in the Negril and surrounding areas. The menus feature the freshest organically grown, most mouth-watering ingredients of international cuisines infused with our touch of authentic ‘grandma-style’ cooking with Jamaican flavors.

The Sommeliers are on hand to guide you through an extensive wine list. Their wait staff and bartenders are there to give you unforgettable service. Especially in a stunning, zestful but peaceful atmosphere, perfect for just about any special occasion.

Dining Options

High Life Restaurant offers fine dining with white glove service as a memorable experience for their guests. The staff looks forward to pampering guests when they choose that class of dining. The unique architecture allows you to choose from a variety of dining areas. Your choice of dining options ranges from their indoor, steak and seafood house fine dining. Fine dining includes a four-course meal consisting of soup, salad or appetizer, entree and dessert. All in a white-gloved setting, air-conditioned dining room.

Patrons can enjoy various memorable dining experiences in-service, terraced, candle-lit dinner away from the crowd on the pool deck. Or, even from the convenience of your own private gazebo. Experience the upper deck out of this world Pyramid Ziggurat Jacuzzis. Guests can stargaze whist absorbing fresh ocean breeze from a vantage point of a 180 degrees panoramic view of the beautiful Caribbean Sea.