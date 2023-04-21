Grenada’s Chocolate Festival: Rum Edition Returns For Its 10th Year

St. George’s, Grenada – Grenada, known as the spice island of the Caribbean, is hosting its 10th annual, week-long Grenada Chocolate Festival. The festival, which started in 2014, will take place from May 16 – 21, 2023 and celebrates the rich history and culture of chocolate production in Grenada. The island is home to six chocolate companies: Tri-Island Chocolate, Belmont Estate, Crayfish Bay Organic Chocolate, Jouvay Chocolate, Taste ‘D’ Spice Chocolate, and the world-famous Grenada Chocolate Company, a pioneer of the tree-to-bar chocolate movement.

This year, the festival is returning with a special Rum Edition where attendees will learn about the history of rum and chocolate production, while enjoying a mix of rum tastings and tours at local distilleries, a masterclass with Renegade and Tri Island, and mixologist competitions at Mount Cinnamon. Visitors will also explore the cocoa fields of sustainable chocolate factories, behind-the-scene journeys of the ethically produced tree-to-bar chocolate making processes, chocolate arts and crafts, and even chocolate yoga meditation.

Ideal for Chocolate Lovers

“The Grenada Chocolate Festival has become a highlight for chocolate lovers and budding chocolatiers from around the world. With a variety of fun and delicious experiences, from exploring the cocoa farms to tasting premium high-quality chocolate to chocolate-based wellness experiences, the festival welcomes visitors to explore our beautiful island and celebrate this significant element of Grenadian culture with locals. Grenada’s volcanic soil, warm weather, and thick rainforests make the island an ideal climate to grow fine cocoa, of which only 12 percent of the world’s exported beans have this designation. Here in the Spice Isle, 100 percent of our cocoa exports are classified as fine flavored cocoa. Today, Grenada produces about 800 tons of cocoa per year, contributing to 6% of GDP,” says Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority.

World-Renowned Destination

“The Grenada Chocolate Festival is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local farmers and chocolatiers who have made Grenada a world-renowned destination for chocolate lovers, in addition to the power of community and the importance of sustainable and ethical practices in a small island,” said Magdalena Fielden, Founder of the Grenada Chocolate Festival.

Grenada Chocolate + Rum Festival Schedule of Events:

Day 1, Tuesday, May 16: Welcome to Grenada Chocolate Fest – The festival kicks off with rum tastings and experiences at Tri Island and a visit to the House of Chocolate in the morning before relaxing the afternoon away. The opening celebration of the festival takes place at Westerhall Estate where one can enjoy an evening full of music, chocolate, rum and local food vendors.

– The festival kicks off with rum tastings and experiences at Tri Island and a visit to the House of Chocolate in the morning before relaxing the afternoon away. The opening celebration of the festival takes place at Westerhall Estate where one can enjoy an evening full of music, chocolate, rum and local food vendors. Day 2, Wednesday, May 17: Celebration of Cocoa at Belmont Estate – Discover historical Grenadian cocoa traditions with one of the oldest running estates, Belmont Estate. Take part in a farmer’s lunch on the property during the afternoon hours. In the evening, find yourself at a Cocktail Master Class at True Blue Rum Shop before heading to the “Chocolate Rum Street Food Extravaganza” at Dodgy Dock to enjoy dinner, live music and cocktails under the stars.

– Discover historical Grenadian cocoa traditions with one of the oldest running estates, Belmont Estate. Take part in a farmer’s lunch on the property during the afternoon hours. In the evening, find yourself at a Cocktail Master Class at True Blue Rum Shop before heading to the “Chocolate Rum Street Food Extravaganza” at Dodgy Dock to enjoy dinner, live music and cocktails under the stars. Day 3, Thursday, May 18: Grenada Chocolate + Rum Culture – Plunge into the picturesque Annandale Waterfalls in the afternoon and leave with your own spiced rum bottle creation from Wild Orchid. Then head to Silversands in the evening to choose between two sessions of rum and chocolate masterclass, or head to True Blue Bay Resort for a sunset chocolate night dive with Aquanauts Grenada and after dinner pint of chocolate beer at the West Indies Brewery.

– Plunge into the picturesque Annandale Waterfalls in the afternoon and leave with your own spiced rum bottle creation from Wild Orchid. Then head to Silversands in the evening to choose between two sessions of rum and chocolate masterclass, or head to True Blue Bay Resort for a sunset chocolate night dive with Aquanauts Grenada and after dinner pint of chocolate beer at the West Indies Brewery. Day 4, Friday, May 19: Flavoring Chocolate and Rum – Enjoy a tree-to-bar sustainable chocolate flavoring experience at Crayfish Bay followed by a farm-to-table lunch and swim at Mount Edgecombe. In the evening, see top mixologists compete in a rum and chocolate cocktail competition at Mount Cinnamon. Cap off the night with a beach bonfire by Savvy’s.

– Enjoy a tree-to-bar sustainable chocolate flavoring experience at Crayfish Bay followed by a farm-to-table lunch and swim at Mount Edgecombe. In the evening, see top mixologists compete in a rum and chocolate cocktail competition at Mount Cinnamon. Cap off the night with a beach bonfire by Savvy’s. Day 5, Saturday, May 20: Chocolate Family Day + Distillery Tours – Families will learn something new during fun chocolate activities, cocoa theme kids book readings, and cocoa theme crafts bazaar throughout the day. Distillery tours at both Renegade Rum and Rivers Rum will also be available. Relax during a yoga sound healing with chocolate at Sankalpa Yoga Studio before rounding up the day with a chocolate culinary dinner at Dodgy Dock.

– Families will learn something new during fun chocolate activities, cocoa theme kids book readings, and cocoa theme crafts bazaar throughout the day. Distillery tours at both Renegade Rum and Rivers Rum will also be available. Relax during a yoga sound healing with chocolate at Sankalpa Yoga Studio before rounding up the day with a chocolate culinary dinner at Dodgy Dock. Day 6, Sunday, May 21: Chocolate, Wellness, and the Arts – Learn about the wellness benefits of chocolate for the skin and body as you participate in a morning yoga session and create cocoa butter and chocolate potions at True Blue Bay Resort. Follow by an experience of flavors and aromas at the Tower. As we wrap up the week of chocolate, guests can attend the closing party hosted by Le Phare Bleu for final toasts, tastings and fabulous live music.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: Grenadachocolatefest.com