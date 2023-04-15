Local News

Jamaica Ex-Police Association Accepting Applications for its USA Scholarship

SOUTH FLORIDA – Students of the tri-county area, Miami-Dade, Broward, and West Palm Beach, The Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida, Inc. (JEPA), has good news for you. The 31-year-old organization is now accepting applications for its 2023 USA Scholarship. The Scholarship will be awarded at JEPA’s 31st Anniversary Charity Ball on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Goldcoast Ballroom, 1415 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33063.

Scholarship Qualifications

To qualify for the scholarship students must:

  • Be a legal resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County, Florida
  • Must provide proof of residency
  • Must be currently enrolled or accepted as a student in a 2-4-year college program
  • Must submit a two-page essay (81/2 x 11), typed in 12-inch font with double spacing, explaining convincingly why he/she should be awarded this scholarship.

Applications must contain the applicant’s full name, address, telephone number, and email address. The financial need and scholastic aptitude of the applicants will be considered in the selection process. Students of Jamaican parentage residing in Florida counties listed above are strongly encouraged to apply.

Submission

Applications must be submitted via email to: [email protected] and [email protected]. The application must also be mailed to JEPA’s scholarship Chairman, Mr. Ivanhoe Wallace, C/O The Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida Inc., 7153 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL 33313.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 1, 2023.

 

