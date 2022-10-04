Jamaica Earns USD $5.7 Billion Since Reopening

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund has announced that Jamaica has earned USD $5.7 billion since reopening its borders in June 2020. The data also shows that the island welcomed over 5 million visitors over the same period. The announcement follows the destination’s strong tourism recovery efforts that resulted in its best summer ever according to arrivals figures.

For the summer period, the island recorded over 224,000 stopover arrivals in June while 2019 June figures show 222,000 arrivals.

“These phenomenal earnings and arrivals figures are truly a testament to the hard work of my Ministry, its public bodies and our many stakeholders and partners. Through our thought leadership, Jamaica was able to reopen its borders at the height of the pandemic and remain open to allow visitors to travel to the island safely and seamlessly. This strong recovery is happening even amidst the disruptions that the pandemic is causing in the airline industry with flight cancellations and supply chain disruptions,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The Minister made the announcement at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Travel Marketplace, in San Juan Puerto Rico, where he is participating in the private-public partnership panel to discuss intra-Caribbean air connectivity, multi-destination marketing, and public policies for labor and employment, among other industry business matters.

Since reopening in June 2020, the island has welcomed approximately 5,173,000 visitors including stopover arrivals and cruise passengers.

Tourism A Key Economic Driver

“Tourism is a key driver in the overall economic recovery for Jamaica and these numbers augur well for the economy, lives and livelihoods. To have already earned USD $5.7 billion is huge given the major disruption caused by the pandemic,” added Minister Bartlett.

The island was one of the first destinations to reopen amidst the global coronavirus pandemic through its robust health and safety protocols and World Travel and Tourism Council approved resilient corridors. These innovative approaches allowed for the safe reopening of borders and travel and tourism activities.

Hard Work Paying Off