CG Oliver Mair Commends Rev Dr Coretta Mathie on her Appointment

Jamaican Born Rev Dr Coretta Mathie appointed to the United States Faith-based Leaders Committee

by Derrick Scott

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, hailed Rev. Dr. Coretta Mathie on her appointment to the United States Faith-based Leaders Committee which underscores the importance of faith-based institutions to national development objectives.

The Consul General, whose portfolio covers the Southern USA discussed with Rev. Dr. Mathie a range of ideas and opportunities for strengthening the Jamaican diaspora communities in the USA, as the South Florida-based Jamaican paid a courtesy call at the CG’s downtown Miami office this past February 14.

Announced last December, Dr. Mathie’s appointment takes effect on April 1, 2019. She was appointed as the Caribbean and African Faith based Leadership Conference (CAFBLC) Government Liaison for the Caribbean Women Diaspora by its president, Dr. Agorom Dike.

“We discussed the Adopt-a-Clinic programme in Jamaica and how she can leverage support through her office,” Consul General Mair said. “She expressed strong interest in this as well as supporting initiatives with regards to educational projects. We also concurred about the importance of our faith-based institutions to national development objectives.”

The Consul General went on to explain that while many of Rev. Dr. Mathie’s initiatives will be to support women’s programmes, “we both agreed that there needs to be greater support for men in our communities as well.”

For her part, Dr. Mathie says she welcomes the opportunity and looks forward to working with and for the women in the Diaspora.

Describing her new assignment as a bridge between Capitol Hill and the Diaspora, Rev. Dr. Mathie said her immediate focus will be on the dengue/flu situation in Jamaica and the Caribbean and reactivation of the Women’s and Girls’ Council at the White House.

“Even though I am based in Florida, I will frequent Capitol Hill as needed to get whatever is needed, done.”

The CG’s office said the courtesy visit was also used to understand more about her new position and possibilities that can be realized to further strengthen ongoing diaspora engagements.