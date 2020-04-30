Jamaica Brands the Post-Pandemic Traveler as Generation-C

Bartlett Brands Future Travelers Generation-C at Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has branded future travelers as Generation-C amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) UK Chapter’s Annual General Meeting.

Invited to the CTO’s AGM as the keynote speaker, Minister Bartlett remarked about the key challenges for the Caribbean region facing COVID-19 and measures in place for recovery.

He defined the term Generation-C or GEN-C as intergenerational, a merging of the demographics the island traditionally targeted and importantly one which was essentially ageless.

Minister Bartlett said, “We as an island and as part of the global tourism industry need to adapt swiftly to the requirements of this new type of traveler post pandemic. GEN-C will be unsettled by the crisis they have lived through this year, they will need reassurance and evidence that their experience overseas will enhance their lives, not put themselves or their loved ones at risk.”

The global tourism industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic with tourism related activities coming to a halt as countries place restrictions in order to contain the spread of the disease.

“We are working hard to create new protocols for our industry to be implemented as soon as we can safely welcome visitors back. These measures will tackle sanitation and hygiene requirements, protocols for behavior at swimming pools, beaches and restaurants. We are responding to the new sensitivities of the post-COVID-19 traveler and will holistically cover all aspects of the vacation experience. Without a doubt these measures will become the new norm,” added Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett also discussed Jamaica’s new online training that has been rolled out to thousands of unemployed tourism workers in an effort to fortify the industry for a strong economic future. Offered by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation, the Online Training Program forms a part of the overall recovery strategy being implemented to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.