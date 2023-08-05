Jamaica’s Ambassador Lauds Strong USAID Jamaica Relationship

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has lauded the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, for a number of that agency’s ongoing projects in Jamaica.

Addressing the swearing in ceremony for the new USAID Country representative for Jamaica, Dr. Jay Singh, at the USAID headquarters in Washington, Ambassador Marks welcomed the new USAID representative.

She pointed out that this year, Jamaica is celebrating 61 years of partnership between the United States and USAID.

She said through the involvement and support of its many agencies, with the USAID at the forefront, we have completed many projects that are propelling our socio-economic growth, and which have impacted many lives in Jamaica.

“She said the government deeply appreciated the “standing partnership with the USAID, a relationship that has had a positive impact on many lives in Jamaica,” she exclaimed. “I must however make note of decreased budgetary support to some of the projects that are still at a critical stage. For the period 2013- 2020 Jamaica’s project support was USD$123.4 million which was reduced to USD$60 million for the period 2020- 2025.

Dr. Singh, we are looking forward that under your leadership, we can reverse this trend,” Ambassador Marks declared.

The Jamaican Ambassador pointed out that “We have made tremendous progress but we still need a strong and well-funded collaboration to complete initiatives such as Plan Secure Jamaica, which is currently the major bilateral project with the State Department.” Ambassador Marks advised that “The implementation of this project will streamline the many initiatives already being undertaken by the US in Jamaica with a focus on countering organized crime and illicit trafficking, strengthening energy security, creating jobs through increased trade and investment, and building resilience to climate change.” “USAID is uniquely positioned to support the implementation of this initiative and we look forward to working with the Agency on this,” Ambassador Marks concluded.

USAID Jamaica Relationship

Deputy Administrator for the USAID Ms Polomola Adams-Allen, who is a Jamaican American and like the Ambassador hails from St. Mary, said for over sixty years, the American people and USAID have partnered with Jamaica to move education, health, economic development, and prosperity forward.