Jael Joseph Seeks to Unite Caribbean People through Media

Toronto, Canada Caribbean integration is at the heart of Jael Joseph’s mission to influence the world through media. With her Jael Joseph LIVE interview series, she aims to bring together viewers from around the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora, allowing them to engage and connect with guests from the Regions’ various territories.

“I want to bring Caribbean people together,” states Joseph, emphasizing the core objective of her work. “That’s what Jael Joseph LIVE is all about- the shared experience.”

Joseph has already interviewed guests from several Caribbean islands to include her homeland of Dominica, as well as St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Guadeloupe. Her ability to bridge cultural gaps and create connections with guests, ultimately putting them at ease and making for authentic entertainment, stems from her personal experiences as a born-and-bred islander as well as a migrant to Canada. As an immigrant, Joseph navigated the challenges of assimilating into Canadian society while forging strong bonds with other Caribbean individuals who shared similar experiences.

“When I lived in Canada it was a fish-out-of water experience for me as a teenage girl from the Caribbean. Thankfully there were many people who looked and sounded like me, so settling was something I was able to do eventually, but because of the large and vibrant Caribbean population there, I never really lost sight of my culture and love for all things Caribbean, in fact it grew stronger!”’

Jael decided to formalise her passion for media following a near death encounter with Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017, while in Dominica. She would pursue a degree in Journalism in 2018 to further support the work she had already been doing in the field. Joseph now has a both a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Masters degree in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University, excelling academically in just over four years with two awards; The Faulhaber Communications Award and The Johnny Lombadi Award for Creative Endowment. She would use her rewards to fund both her website; blackislandgirl.com and her documentary “Territory.”

Combining her skills as a host, event curator, and marketer, Jael has become a seasoned interviewer, delivering captivating stories, entertainment, and knowledge to her listeners. The numbers speak for themselves, with Joseph’s interviews attracting significant viewership on the four platforms she broadcasts. Her interview with controversial Bouyon artist Sukie Burn Brain amassed 25k views, with 1,000 people tuning in live. Soca artists and couple Patrice Roberts and Ricardo Drue, garnered 400 live viewers and 15k views on YouTube.

Jael Joseph LIVE offers a diverse range of exclusive interview formats, including: monthly “Exclusive” interviews with Caribbean celebrities, entrepreneurs, and influencers. “Run Di Track and Talk”- where Joseph interviews artists while playing their popular tracks, sparking engaging conversations; and “2 $ense”- lively discourse on current issues featuring perspectives from co-hosts, Trinidad’s Ricqcolia Phillips and Dominica’s Stellina Blu.

Noteworthy figures who have graced Joseph’s platform include the Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit. The interview provided a rare opportunity for the Prime Minister to speak at length about his upbringing and his life as a politician. Chef Joachim from Grenada, who considers himself an introvert, found himself thoroughly engaged in an hour-long interview on Jael Joseph LIVE, surpassing his expectations.

“It was definitely a vibe, being on the show, says the self-described introvert.

Famous Dominican artist and Goodwill Ambassador, Asa Bantan, spoke highly of his experience on the show, remarking, “Being interviewed by Jael was a lot of fun. She knows how to get me to speak about everything, from music to the personal. But she does it with respect. You don’t feel like it’s a gimmick.”

But the multi-hyphenated media entrepreneur doesn’t stop at that, she is also an MC who has performed at events including Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, Wandy’s Bridal Show, Carib Beer’s Carib Hype Fest, and Astaphan’s More Powder Carnival event. In July 2023 she jumped on the opportunity to serve as a presenter at the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards and rallied her supporters through social media to vote her to the top. Joseph was recently interviewed on popular Jamaican morning talk show “Smile Jamaica”- a visible show of her impact on a growing Caribbean audience. She now aims to further expand her reach through hosting opportunities. Her recent MC role for the Black Business Professional Association in Canada, where the guest of honour was newly elected Mayor Olivia Chow, further showcased her talent and versatility.

Jael Joseph is an inspiring force working to unite Caribbean people through media. By bridging gaps, celebrating diversity, and promoting dialogue, she is breaking barriers and making a lasting impact on the Caribbean community worldwide.