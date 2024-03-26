Video

Island SPACE President Calibe Thompson Receives EmpowHER Award

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News40 mins ago
Calibe Thompson, President and Co-founder of Island SPACE, receives US Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick’s EmpowHER Award for the category of “Women in Arts and Culture and gives a heartwarming & inspirational speech.

Watch the moment she was presented with the award on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at the first annual FL-20 EmpowHER Awards in Fort Lauderdale for her outstanding contributions to the preservation and promotion of Caribbean heritage and culture in Florida.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

