Island SPACE President Calibe Thompson Receives EmpowHER Award

Calibe Thompson, President and Co-founder of Island SPACE, receives US Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick’s EmpowHER Award for the category of “Women in Arts and Culture and gives a heartwarming & inspirational speech.

Watch the moment she was presented with the award on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at the first annual FL-20 EmpowHER Awards in Fort Lauderdale for her outstanding contributions to the preservation and promotion of Caribbean heritage and culture in Florida.