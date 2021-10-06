IPTV Service Provider — A Unique Business Opportunity for South Floridians?

It’s no secret traditional television has gone downhill over the years. People have widespread internet access now, giving them access to all their favorite shows at the click of a button.

For this reason, internet protocol television (IPTV) has become a pretty lucrative business endeavor. But what is it? What are the ups and downs? And much money is there in it? We’ll address all these questions below.

What Is IPTV?

As we hinted, IPTV is an abbreviation for internet protocol television. It lets viewers receive TV programs via the internet, as opposed to fiber-optic cables or satellite dishes.

IPTV is slightly different from services like Netflix, as Netflix only offers media streaming as a single product.

With IPTV, users gain access to live-streamed events, like sports or local news. Users also have the option for on-demand content or even a subscription-based model. This gives viewers a lot more flexibility on what they watch while still enjoying popular aspects of live television, like the premier of their favorite show.

You can learn how to start your own IPTV service provider business to get in on the earnings potential.

Is There Money In IPTV?

We won’t beat around the bush — yes, there is.

According to a report published by BusinessWire, the market is expected to grow to $152.3 billion by 2025. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, the annual growth rate was 19.5%.

Why is the outlook so favorable for the market? Well, it mainly boils down to people cutting the cord to save money. The average cable bill in the U.S. is $116, and the price doesn’t change based on household size. An internet-only plan gives users a cheaper option, with an average range of $47-$69. Plus, customers can still access their favorite TV shows and movies thanks to IPTV and other streaming services.

Pros vs. Cons

There are advantages and disadvantages to IPTV services for both providers and customers. We’ll get into those now.

Advantages of IPTV

Ease of Use: For customers, these services are super easy to put together and use. Certain providers offer set-top boxes or devices for consumers (i.e., Amazon FireStick). Newer TV models with WiFi connectivity may not require these devices if the provider offers an app.

For customers, these services are super easy to put together and use. Certain providers offer set-top boxes or devices for consumers (i.e., Amazon FireStick). Newer TV models with WiFi connectivity may not require these devices if the provider offers an app. Simultaneous Streaming: If there are multiple people in a user’s home, each member can stream their programs on their own devices.

If there are multiple people in a user’s home, each member can stream their programs on their own devices. Time-Efficient: IPTV services have servers that hold the available content. If a user misses a live stream, their IPTV provider will still have it accessible. And they don’t have to remember to hit “record,” either.

Disadvantages of IPTV

Server Requirements: Providers must keep their content stored on servers. The more content a business provides, the more money it’ll have to spend.

Providers must keep their content stored on servers. The more content a business provides, the more money it’ll have to spend. Lag Potential: If too many users stream a certain event at once, it may lead to network overload. This results in playback issues, compromising user experience.

If too many users stream a certain event at once, it may lead to network overload. This results in playback issues, compromising user experience. Network Fluctuation: Naturally, the server network will encounter blips in speed and quality. When this happens, users experience synchronization issues, like the video being slower than the audio.

It’s up to the individual to weigh the pros against cons. But overall, the benefits are pretty promising.

Final Thoughts | A New Way to Make Money

IPTV is called the television of the future. For consumers, these services offer the perks of traditional TV without exuberant costs.

But for potential providers? It offers a new (and lucrative) business opportunity for any tech-savvy entrepreneur.

Now that you know what IPTV is and what it offers, you can start learning more about creating your own company. Refer back to the first section for a handy guide.