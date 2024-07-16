SOUTH FLORIDA – Plural Industry Holding Group (“PIHG”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Caribbean focused investment firm Blue Mahoe Capital Inc (“Blue Mahoe”) for financing and developing sustainable projects in the Caribbean.

Blue Mahoe is a Florida headquartered investment firm focused on giving investors access to the emerging economies and markets of the Caribbean region, with a focus on real estate, private credit, public equities and private equity.

PIHG is assisting Blue Mahoe in its application to list on the US NASDAQ stock exchange. The listing will provide a vehicle through which private investors and others can gain exposure to the opportunities in the Caribbean.

PIHG is also assisting Blue Mahoe in its current fund raise, the proceeds of which are being used to fund the

development and construction of affordable houses in Jamaica. Additional similar opportunities are being explored in Barbados, The Bahamas and Guyana.

Under the MOU, PIHG and Blue Mahoe will work together to establish joint ventures, businesses and other vehicles and projects focused on opportunities in the Caribbean related to sustainable development, including food, agriculture, housing, logistics, energy, water, job creation, education, health, and financial systems and solutions.

Investing in the Caribbean

David Mullings, CEO of Blue Mahoe, commented: “The Caribbean has been overlooked by most investors because of the resort distort of Sun, Sea and Sand, but people like me of Caribbean heritage want to invest in the region and get more equity capital flowing in. Blue Mahoe gives investors access to impactful investments and we are excited to partner with Simon and his team on providing a regulated public company that investors can trust to deploy their capital.”

Access to the Opportunities