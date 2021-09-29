A Beginners Guide to Cryptocurrency

Industry leaders estimate that there are now over 300 million cryptocurrency users across the globe. If you are interested in getting involved in this emerging industry you need some rudimentary knowledge.

This beginners guide to cryptocurrency can help point you in the right direction. Buying cryptocurrency for beginners can be challenging as crypto is a complicated and new technology.

Using this cryptocurrency guide you can avoid some of the common pitfalls for new users. The following cryptocurrency tips will give you a good idea of what to expect when buying or selling cryptocurrency.

What Is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital currency. It can be bought and sold by users in an open-source format, and created by users who “mine” it.

Mining crypto takes a ton of processing power from a group of highly sophisticated computers. Cryptocurrency is different from conventional currency as it needs no overarching central institution to regulate it.

How Does Cryptocurrency Work?

Cryptocurrency is built on the foundation of a technology called blockchain. Blockchain is complicated to understand for most new users.

In essence, it is an unfalsifiable ledger with each new transaction building off the one before it. Each new transaction has a bit of code from the original node of the chain making it hard to forge.

Uses for Crypto

Cryptocurrency has a variety of uses in modern-day society. The following are some ways you can use cryptocurrency in your daily life.

Investment

Much like the stock market, buying and selling cryptocurrency affords the purchaser many investment opportunities. Bitcoin cryptocurrency is the most lucrative.

Its value goes up and down with changes in the market and if you time it right when buying or selling it you can make a ton of money. If you invest in cryptocurrency for the long term you can earn larger profits.

International Money Transfer

You can transfer cryptocurrency between users. You can do this via an exchange, crypto wallet, or a physical exchange with a hard drive. This works well for sending money overseas.

Beginners Guide to Cryptocurrency Purchasing

You have a few different options when it comes to purchasing crypto. Some of these are great for beginners while others should be reserved for more advanced investors.

Online Exchanges

Online exchanges are your safest bet as a beginner. To use these you deposit some sort of currency (most often U.S. Dollars) into the exchange and receive a corresponding value of cryptocurrency.

You can then withdraw or deposit from the exchange as needed. You can also transfer crypto into other currencies.

Cryptocurrency ATMS

Cryptocurrency ATMs are a great way to conveniently purchase crypto. All you need to do is go to an ATM location, input a payment method and transfer the crypto to your account or electronic wallet.

Person-to-Person

You can buy bitcoin straight from another person. This is not recommended for beginners as it is easy to fall victim to scammers or get robbed.

Give Crypto a Try

Cryptocurrency is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize the economic system.

With this beginners guide to cryptocurrency in your repertoire of knowledge, now you can reap the benefits of crypto.

