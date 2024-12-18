Intimate Concert Jamaica: A Night of Legendary Artists

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Intimate Concert Jamaica is thrilled to unveil the complete lineup for its upcoming event set to take place on Saturday, January 4th at the picturesque Plantation Cove in St. Ann. The second staging promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and good vibes.

Legendary Artists

The star-studded lineup for Intimate Concert Jamaica includes legendary artists such as Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Romain Virgo, Bugle, and Empress Ayeola. Attendees can expect a showcase of unparalleled talent and a musical journey like no other.

Intimate Concert Jamaica Official Sponsors

The event is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors. Red Stripe who returns as the main sponsor, showing their commitment to the event’s success. As supporting sponsor, Guinness, adds to the cultural curation of the evening . Intimate Concert has fostered strong partnerships with sponsors like ROK Hotel, Maggi, Irie FM, Fame95, Jamaica Gleaner, and our official transportation partner Knutsford Express, all of whom are vital in bringing this event to life.

Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist for Intimate Concert Jamaica, expressed enthusiasm about the collaborations with sponsors, stating, “Partnering with each brand is bringing new relationships and experiences to the Intimate Concert staging.”

The event will have special food experiences by Tastee at the food court. This will enhance the atmosphere and enjoyment. Fesco Gas is now the official ticket outlet. They will also provide gas and diesel for the show. This will help make the event run smoothly. In addition, Sagicor Bank has also become an official sponsor. They are an important part of making this a night to remember.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM, with the show kicking off at 8:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early, with prices set to increase on December 20, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.intimatejamaica.com, offering fans a chance to be a part of this not-to-be-missed experience.