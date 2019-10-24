International Women in Reggae All-Female Band Rocks Brooklyn

NEW YORK – A capacity sized crowd was on hand at Basquiat’s Bottle in Bedstuy as the all-female band, International Women in Reggae, delivered a scintillating set to bring their third annual concert to a fitting climax.

Formed in 2017 by Ariane Wint, drummer & vocalist, the band has grown from strength to strength in three short years.

The band demonstrated its talent, versatility and artistry recently in Brooklyn and patrons were not disappointed and left wanting more.

They opened their hour-long set with You Don’t Know My Name which demonstrated their powerful vocals and tight harmonies before getting the crowd in a dancing groove rocking to the popular Marcia Griffiths tune I Shall Sing.

The band continued its musical odyssey belting out hit after hit before changing the pace midway with songs such as Dutty Man by Romain Virgo, I’ll Run, an original and a soulful rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The band’s riveting set featured original songs Not Your Child and Rock Steady, before culminating with Shy Guy and So Good.

In an effort to celebrate women in music, International Women in Reggae invited a number of upcoming female artists to be part of the showcase.

Among the guests were Saskia who opened the show with Live My Life. She was followed by Chiney Kiki who performed Liad and Revelation before making way for A’Lisa and Queen Mesha who delighted the crowd and provided the appetizer for the patrons who were later to be served with the band’s main course.

Music for the night was provided by DJ Treasure who kept the crowd dancing into the morning.