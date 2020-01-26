Barry G to be Honored at the Mighty Diamond Award Show

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Barry G, the Boogieman’s next appearances will begin Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rasta Indigenous Village, Montego Bay, Jamaica 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

He will toast the Mighty Diamonds who are celebrating 50 years in the Reggae industry.

Join the Boogieman as he receives yet another award for his contribution of 45 years in the entertainment industry from the Rasta Indigenous Village.

MC Barry G kicks of The ‘Children of the Icons” concert tour this Saturday, February 1 in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, launching the concert series at 7:00 p.m.

Admission Free. Aaaoowww!