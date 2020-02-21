Inter Miami CF Partners with Captain Morgan for the 2020 Season

// // //

Captain Morgan is Promising More Fun to Fans of its New Partner Clubs in 2020 as a new Season Approaches

//

NEW YORK – After becoming an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) during the 2019 season, Captain Morgan is taking the pitch in 2020 with a lineup bolstered by new club partners Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United and Nashville Soccer Club.

These four new and exciting clubs join existing partners D.C. United, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC.

With these eight partners representing six playoff clubs from last season – including the 2019 MLS Cup champion – and two clubs making their MLS debut in 2020, there’s clearly more fun to be had with Captain Morgan this season.

Captain Morgan will have a presence at Inter Miami CF Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, Allianz Field and Nissan Stadium all season.

Additionally, matches presented by Captain Morgan with fun events for attendees over 21 will take place with Minnesota United on April 4th, Los Angeles FC on September 20th and Nashville SC on September 26th and Inter Miami CF at a date to be announced.

Limited edition Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum bottles featuring each of the new club partners’ colors and crests will be available for purchase later this season – joining the limited-edition bottles of the four existing club partners.

“As we get ready to kick off our first full season with Major League Soccer, we can’t believe how fortunate we are to have a group of partner clubs like this,” said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. “Getting to know all of these passionate supporters across the country in 2019 was incredible, but we know we’ve only just started to scratch the surface in terms of what we can do together. We’re going to reach a whole new level of fun and fan engagement during the 2020 season.”

In its first year as the official spiced rum of MLS, Captain Morgan made it clear that it was here for the fans and had one goal in mind: more fun for fans.

In addition to on-the-ground activations, social and TV content, the spiced rum brand gave out free tickets to fellow ‘Morgans’ over the age of 21 to matches like the 2019 All-Star Game and 2019 MLS Cup just for being named Morgan.