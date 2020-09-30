In the Virtual Miami Carnival Mix with DJ A Fly Guy

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida Caribbean News Team had the opportunity to go one on one with DJ A Fly Guy as he prepares for the 2020 Virtual Miami Carnival.

Q: First off, how hyped up and excited are you to be deejaying for the 2020 Virtual Miami Carnival?

A: The year 2020 will be remembered for, among other things, the advent of the Virtual DJ.

With the onset of COVID-19 and the shutting down of all events and parties, I was able pivot and find a way to take my talents virtually for organizations like VIBE magazine, World Famous House of Mac and even a Mothers’ Day celebration for MiaBro Carnival instagram takeover.

Being a Guyanese DJ and having an opportunity to spin for Virtual Miami Carnival is thrilling to say the least.

We are living in historic times and to have another chance to represent my country and culture in the new “normal” is very exciting for me.

Q: What kind of vibe are you working on for the audience?

A: If anyone knows anything about my DJ style, they know it’s about high energy. That hasn’t changed simply because we have moved into a virtual world.

I still plan to make the audience feel some form of authentic carnival vibes by encouraging them to turn on their bluetooth speakers or maybe listen to my set in their cars so they can turn the volume up loud.

Q: You’ve always loved music, but how exactly did you become a full-time DJ?

A: My passion for music has been in me since I watched my two older brothers get involved in hip-hop culture as DJs, Rappers, and journalists.

For me, I made my foray into the world of DJing after spending years creating music in search of a recording contract.

What I didn’t expect back in 2008 when I first laid my hands on a pair of turntables in front of an audience is that it would evolve into a full-fledged career making me one of the premiere DJs in Miami in the past decade.

Q: What was that decision like for you?

A: I remember standing in the back of bar watching and listening to how the crowd was moving to the music and it was in that moment that I told myself, if I was on that stage, in control of the energy, I could make the people move just as well, with the knowledge of music and energy I possess.

Q: How does your Caribbean roots play into your life’s narrative?

A: Before a DJ, or being a creative, I’m a man first. I’m a Guyanese man, raised by Guyanese parents with a certain type of upbringing in regards to manners and ethics. Respect and Perspective. I apply those things instilled in me as a child into everything I do in life, not just professionally as an entertainer.

Q: Favorite Guyanese dish?

A: I would say my favorite Guyanese dish is definitely homemade split-pea beef soup.

Q: How did you come up with your DJ name?

A: I was given the name FLY GUY before I became a DJ just because of the way I dressed and how I carried myself. A year after I got the moniker is when I started DJing and when I was trying to figure out what I would call myself, it only made sense to use the name FLY GUY that I was using for different reasons, like blogging.

Q: In what ways are you getting involved in the local business community and utilizing entrepreneurial resources?

A: As an entrepreneur myself, I have spent much of quarantine formulating and launching two new ventures. My photography and an apparel line called STARBIRD™.

During the protests over the killing of George Floyd, I went out to capture the scenes of the community rallying against racial injustice.

With my apparel business, I created a design capsule centered Juneteenth to celebrate the freeing of slaves and held a social distancing Pop-Up Shop at Thynk Global workspace.

I also have a new collection of shirts in the works promoting the importance of our community getting out and voting in this coming election.

On the DJ side of things, I have had the pleasure of providing the vibes for virtual Happy Hour events for the Miami Downtown Development Authority. I was very happy to be a part of that #DWNTWNvibes experience because it enabled me to bring some form of joy to locals of the downtown Miami area who missed being able to go to actual in-person happy hours and networking events.

Q: How do you utilize technology in your daily business?

A: My apparel line, my DJ business, my photography and my podcast all rely heavily on social media marketing and branding; so technology plays a major role in all of those areas.

My DJ equipment, my cameras lenses, all hardware that I use in daily business are vital and have to be maintained in top working condition in order for me to conduct my business at the highest level; especially in these difficult times.

The computer I design on is also the same computer I edit my photos on, where I create my social media ad campaigns, and send out email marketing blasts…and so on.

Technology and my businesses go hand in hand.

Q: What’s next?

A: Gearing up for when things reopen for 2021 is what’s next. No one knows exactly what that will look like, especially for the hospitality and entertainment industry, I have a couple projects lined up to help catapult the FLY GUY brand to the next level for 2021.

Q: Favorite Tech

A: I love my 27” iMac for enabling me to be as creative as I need to be with my new ventures. But I also love my DJ equipment because without the foundation I’ve laid for my career, none of these new businesses would matter.

Q: Five songs in your current playlist?

QUEEN by SiR

CARO by Starboy

FATT by Nadia Batson

NO ONE IN THE WORLD by Anita Baker

JUICE by Maleek Berry

Q: What’s the one item you can’t travel without?

A: My cell phone

Q: Favorite Restaurant in Miami?

A: House of Wings in Overtown is definitely my favorite restaurant in Miami

Q: Favorite place in Miami to hang and chill with friends

A: Pre-COVID my favorite place to hang with friends was WOOD TAVERN. It was like Miami’s version of the tv show CHEERS.

Who Is DJ A Fly Guy?

A Fly Guy is a visionary, a dreamer, and a burst of raw talent in the entertainment scene. Blending impeccable taste with a feel for the moment, he channels his incomparable passion through his musical performances, bringing a surge of energy to any room he plays.

Now a global sensation highlighted by an appearance on VH1’s “Master of the Mix” DJ reality tv show, it’s no wonder that the likes of Drake, Erykah Badu , A$AP Rocky, J Cole and Robin Thicke have chosen Fly Guy to DJ their private events.

He’s made waves at events during Miami’s Art Basel weekends year after year as well as playing in nationally-renowned festivals, and nightclubs from Tokyo to Switzerland, Asia, Canada, the Caribbean and South America.

Through all this, Fly Guy remains a Miami staple as part of Headliner Market Group and one of the city’s premiere DJs, with residencies at LIV nightclub, STORY nightclub, and a slew of other hot spots.

In the nightlife industry where many choose to fake it until they make it, Fly Guy is as genuine as they come.

Virtual Miami Carnival Calendar of Events

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host committee will showcase this year’s Miami Carnival starting on Thursday, October 7th, and running through Sunday, October 11th, 2020. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is the host sponsor.

You can view this year’s Miami Carnival at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

Follow on social media:

IG–@miabrocarnival

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/

www.miamicarnival.org

Miami Carnival Virtual 2020 Lineup:

Welcome to Miami Virtual Weekend

Thursday, October 8th, 2020

Junior Carnival Virtual Weekend

Friday, October 9th, 2020

Theme: Canboulay

Panorama Virtual Weekend

Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Theme: Virtual Steel

Carnival Sunday Virtual Weekend

Sunday, October 11th, 2020