Important Differences to Know About Cannabis Laws in Florida vs the Caribbean: What’s Legal Where?

In recent years, cannabis laws have been changing quickly within the U.S., the Caribbean, and countries throughout the world.

If you live in Florida or the Caribbean, you’re sure to want to know what’s legal where. So, let’s explore the important differences by looking at the legal status of cannabis in The Sunshine State and in some Caribbean countries.

Medicinal Marijuana Is Legal in Florida

In 2016, the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative was passed, allowing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Licensed physicians can recommend it to their patients.

However, there are specific conditions a patient must have to qualify, including ALS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis.

Florida laws pertaining to marijuana state that you must be at least 18 years old to use medical marijuana. For minors in need of treatment, designated adult caregivers can help obtain marijuana on their behalf.

Across Florida, you can find roughly 100 medical marijuana treatment centers. Over the past two years alone, there has been a significant increase in medical marijuana patients – a growth rate of about 71%.

Recreational Marijuana Is Illegal in Florida

In Florida, using marijuana for recreational purposes remains illegal. The State enforces strict penalties for residents found possessing the drug. Both the possession and sale of marijuana are against Florida law, with penalties differing based on the quantity of the drug involved in each case.

Delta-8 is Legal in Florida and Throughout the USA

Delta 8 THC is legal for use, possession, sale, distribution, and production in Florida.

It is legal because it’s derived from hemp, which became legal under the federal 2018 Farm Bill. This legislation defined hemp as containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, but it didn’t explicitly mention Delta 8 THC. As a result, many states, including Florida, have adopted laws that allow the use of Delta 8.

Delta 8 is available in various forms, such as vape cartridges, tinctures, and a wide selection of edibles like gummies and chocolates. This diverse range of products allows users to choose their preferred method of consumption.

Recreational Marijuana Could Be Legal in Florida Sooner Than We Think

Although Florida is currently one of 15 states that allow only medical marijuana and not its recreational counterpart, if 60% of voters statewide vote “yes” in the November 2024 election, Florida would join the 23 states and Washington D.C. where personal cannabis use is permitted.

Many people anticipate that this change will occur, similar to when medical marijuana was legalized back in 2016.

Cannabis Laws in the Caribbean

Now, let’s examine the current status of cannabis in a few prominent Caribbean countries to better understand the differences between them and the laws of Florida.

Jamaica

In 2015, Jamaica legalized and regulated medical cannabis while also decriminalizing small amounts of recreational cannabis. Possessing 2 ounces (56 grams) or less typically results in a small fine without a criminal record.

Jamaicans can also grow up to five plants, and Rastafarians are legally allowed to smoke cannabis for sacramental purposes.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda readdressed the legality of cannabis in 2018.

Now, in addition to being able to use medicinal marijuana, individuals can possess up to 15 grams legally. Citizens can also grow four plants. While recreational use is legal, it comes with restrictions. For instance, smoking in public spaces is prohibited.

The Bahamas

Clay Sweeting, the Minister of Agriculture in the Bahamas, has publicly stated that islands like Eleuthera, Andros, Abaco, and Grand Bahama possess substantial land resources that are ideal for maximizing cannabis production. He hopes the cannabis industry can significantly impact Bahamians nationwide within five years.

The government is currently finalizing the details regarding marijuana legalization. The aim was to complete the draft in the first quarter of 2022. However, developing the unique framework remains an ongoing endeavor.