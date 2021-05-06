Important Details About Cremation You Need To Know First

Whether you’re planning for a funeral now or in the future, a key question for many is around holding cremation or burial service. Whilst you may have heard of cremation, you may be unaware of the specifics and what it entails.

If you’re wondering whether this is the right choice for you or your loved one, stay tuned to read more about the important details of the cremation.

Cremation is a method of disposing of a deceased body. It has become more popular in recent times due to its cost-effectiveness in comparison to a traditional burial. Cremation involves the process of using high temperatures and evaporation to reduce the dead body to ashes. The body is placed in a special container and exposed to extreme heat, reducing the body to bone fragments. After a cooling period, the remains are processed into ash. The remains usually weigh between 3-7 pounds and are placed in an urn or a unique container and given to the family.

The process takes around 3 hours on average, although this can still depend. An individual will never be cremated coupled with other people, which may be a misconception some people have. Some religions forbid cremations outright whilst other religions encourage it. If you’re unsure of where your religion stands with regards to cremation, reach out to a faith leader or someone in your religious community to discuss this.

Memorial Services

A misconception surrounding cremations is that you cannot have a funeral or memorial service if you are cremated. This is not true. Depending on the deceased’s wishes and the family, a service can be held before or after the cremation. Many grief experts agree that families cope better with a loss when they can see the body and say their final goodbyes. Before the cremation, this can be arranged so loved ones can see the deceased one last time.

An advantage of cremation is that a service can behold almost anywhere. You can think outside the box with cremation and hold a memorial service or celebration of life. Any space that has a special meaning to you, your loved one, and the family can be used to hold the memorial. Beaches, parks, or a favorite restaurant are all great places.

Burial Of A Cremated Body

You may not know it but you don’t always have to choose between burial or cremation. You can choose both. The remains can be placed in a cremation niche, a single compartment within a columbarium that holds the cremated remains. The niche can be part of an extravagant structure or a simple room with shelves. Cremated remains can also be buried in an adult burial space, in a smaller plot specifically for cremated remains, in an urn garden, or a crypt in a mausoleum.

Some may even choose to place the remains in cremation jewelry (yes, that’s a thing) or other memorial items such as a cremation bench. With cremation, you can place the remains wherever is most comfortable, respecting the wishes of the deceased.

Keeping An Urn At Home

The cremated remains can be placed in an urn and kept in the home. Some families may choose to split up the remains so several families can keep the remains in their home. It’s a good idea to pick these in advance to make things easier and more organized. When picking urns for your family members you want to focus on design and function. There are several types of urns from biodegradable urns to ones that can be buried to send out to sea. You can also opt for decorative urns which reflect the deceased.

Scattering

A popular way to memorialize the deceased is by scattering their ashes. If this is something that resonates with you then you might consider doing this. Bear in mind that you do not have to scatter all the remains. Instead, you opt to scatter some of the ashes and have the rest in your home. There are certain laws in some places which may prevent the scattering of ashes so you will need to check your area’s regulations.

Direct Cremation

Not everyone who chooses a cremation is doing it for the lower costs. However, if you are then you might consider a direct cremation. With direct cremation, your outgoings are a lot less as there is no funeral being held.

The death of a loved one is a difficult time and everyone copes with loss differently. By being aware of options and preferences ahead of time, getting through will make things a lot easier when the time comes.