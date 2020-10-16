''I am my Brother’s Keeper'' – Delomar of RDX Addresses Duo Split

Kingston, Jamaica – Andre Bedward more popularly known as Delomar and his team issue the following statement:

“Over the years, RDX as a group/duo has helped to strengthen reggae-dancehall music and culture globally. The journey both publicly and privately has had its toll both positively and negatively on all parties involved.

However, the reason why I (Delomar) choose this journey and career wasn’t solely in the pursuit of fame or fortune but rather to make my dream a reality and be an inspiration to those who are marginalized in our society.

RDX and what it represents cannot be erased from history, and irrespective of our personal choices and beliefs, I Delomar would like to make it publicly known that RDX will always be a part of who I am.

Contrary to public statements and viewpoints expressed or inferred, I will never seek to tarnish the brand and disrespect the fans who have provided myself with a medium where I have been able to provide for my family and friends over the years.

Reggae-dancehall music and culture is bigger than any one individual, and as we evolve, we must with the same fortitude show respect not just to the journey but to all stakeholders.

“No man is an island” by the legendary Dennis Brown, remains just as relevant today as it did more than 20 years ago when I first heard it.

Over the years, I have faced criticism from my peers, friends and others which have not daunted my pursuit but more strengthen my resolve. I will not let my years of hard work, my personal ego and the respect I have for the industry and fans, allow me to engage in any action that might bring RDX and or myself into disrepute.

It is without a doubt, that RDX as a duo have reach an impasse and as such, we have chosen to pursue solo careers.

With singles such as ‘Dweet’ produced by Blaqk Sheep Music/Rekit Ralf Music; ‘Whole Night’ by DJ Frankco/Ovation Lab and ‘Badness’ produced by Rekit Ralf Music/Blaqk Sheep Music scheduled for release on Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 not to mentioned the PINK Riddim featuring some of Jamaica’s most talented females, I am solely focused on the music.

Irrespective of everything, I want it to be known that just as I am RDX and it is a part of who I am, I will always be my brother’s keeper.”