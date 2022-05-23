Hy-Lo News Brings Podcast “Can We Talk” to Live Audience

[MIAMI] – Join Hy-Lo News for a live “Can We Talk” Podcast event with Hy-Lo News Founder & CEO, Janey Tate, where she’ll sit down for the FIRST time with syndicated radio veteran from 103.5 The Beat, Papa Keith, for an in-depth and honest conversation about the importance of Black-owned media, Hy-Lo News’ vision, how to do all of this while maintaining a work-life balance and MORE!

This event serves as the official kickoff event for Hy-Lo News’ Crowdfunding Campaign. They will use this time to introduce the community to their brand, their plans to disrupt the local news industry, and why it’s so important for them to serve the community.

Crowdfunding Campaign

On May 19th, they launched a 45-day crowdfunding campaign to help raise money to improve their content management system so they can create a new website for their membership program. The campaign will close on July 3rd and Tate is hoping to reach and exceed the company’s fundraising goal of $20,000 by that date.

‘This is just the beginning for us and I’m excited about what’s to come. It’s time that Black people take back our narrative in the media and I know from being a reporter in white-led newsrooms that the way to effectively do that is by being in control,” said Tate. “Hy-Lo News is ready to disrupt the local news industry. It’s past time we had our stories told our way and I won’t stop until there’s a Hy-Lo News media outlet in every urban market in the United States.”

Event Details

Who: Hy-Lo News with host Janey Tate and special guest Papa Keith

What: “Can We Talk” Live Podcast Event and Fundraiser

When: May 24, 2022 at 7pm-10pm

Where: Puro Bar & Lounge 2523 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137

Click here to make a donation to Hy-Lo News’ crowdfunding campaign. For more information on Janey Tate and Hy-Lo News visit Hylonewsmiami.com.