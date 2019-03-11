U.S. Census Bureau to address underreporting concerns in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, will host a Census 2020 discussion.

Ralph de la Portilla, Partnership Specialist, with the U.S. Census Bureau will be making a presentation on the potential underreporting impact that some questions appearing on the Census could have on Miami-Dade County.

This is the second series of CRB meetings on this topic for 2019.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on March 20 in the BCC Chambers (2nd floor), Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami. FL.

All meetings of the Community Relations Board are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the boards. There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting.

For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin, EJD at 305-375-1406.