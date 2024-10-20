National News

Hurricane Warning In Effect: Southern Islands of The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – A hurricane warning remains in effect exclusively for the southern islands of The Bahamas which include the islands of Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Inagua.

At 8:00 am EDT the center of the storm was located near latitude 20.8 degrees north and longitude 73.6 degrees west or about 10 miles Southwest of Great Inagua Island, or about 375 miles southeast of New Providence (Nassau, Paradise Island).

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,00 square miles. The major areas in the Northern and Central Bahamas including Nassau, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island, Eleuthera/Harbour Islands, and The Exumas remain unaffected by the storm.

Airports and cruise ports in the Northern and Central Bahamas including Lynden Pindling Airport (LPIA) remain open and fully operational. Travelers with plans to the Southern Bahamas should continue to check with airlines and hotels regarding any potential disruptions to their travel plans with  a hurricane warning in Eeffect.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Investments will continue to monitor this weather pattern and will provide updates regarding the hurricane warning in effect on bahamas.com.

