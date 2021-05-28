How to transfer Bitcoin from Bittrex to Godex

If you have been working with cryptocurrency for a long time, then you already have several proven exchange services. But where to go for a beginner is an interesting question. The best way out of this situation is to use the service-aggregator of exchangers. Such sites are collected by trusted exchangers based on exchange rates, user reviews, site ratings, Webmoney certificates and much more. We shall talk about two exchanges where you can transfer Bitcoin.

Godex.io

Godex.io makes it possible to exchange more than 200 crypto coins among themselves with a low commission and absolutely anonymously. To make an exchange, you do not need to provide any data, register or identify yourself in any way. All that is required is to provide the number of the crypto wallet where you want to receive the selected crypto.

What are the advantages:

At Godex.io,there is the idea of cryptocurrency as a secure and anonymous storage medium.

At the moment, more than 200 different coins and tokens are available for exchange and are regularly added new ones.

There is no limit on the amount of cryptocurrencies to exchange. Use ltc to btc converter how much is convenient for you at a time.

The owners fix the rate at which you made the exchange of cryptocurrencies at the time of the transaction. You will not lose money if the exchange rate changes significantly during the exchange.

Bittrex

Bittrex is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. It stands out favorably against competitors such as Kraken or Bitfinex for the abundance of coins.

Bittrex, INC is located in New York, USA. Bittrex has become one of the few exchanges to apply for a “BitLicense” license. The events took place in 2015 when the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) decided to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges. Many companies decided not to get a new license and simply left New York. At least 9 applications were submitted, of which only 3 were approved in the last 2 years. Many companies with a positive reputation left New York, and the application review process was extremely lengthy, which made the idea of creating a new license largely failed … Bittrex’s application is still pending.

Main features

User reviews of Bittrex are mostly positive. Users love the feeling that they are dealing with a real marketplace (more on that later) and the number of cryptocurrencies on offer. You can find messages in which users complain about the slow response of the support service, however, the number of such messages is not comparable to the number of complaints about Poloniex.

As we mentioned at the very beginning, one of the main advantages of Bittrex is its large set of cryptocurrencies. There are now about 190 digital assets available on the site. There are two types of markets on Bittrex:

USD; Bitcoin.

As you might guess from their names, on one of them you trade coins against the US dollar, and on the other against bitcoin. Exotic coins are only available in the second pair.

No margin trading is available on Bittrex. Exchange representatives assure that the tool is under development.

The trading fee on the site is 0.25%. This rate is in line with the generally accepted among most cryptocurrency exchanges, although recently many of them are abandoning the fixed rate and switching to a dynamic system of generating commissions.

Like most exchanges, Bittrex provides access to its trading platform via a web interface. The tool for working with the market in terms of convenience and functionality is inferior to professional solutions used in traditional markets, for example MetaTrader4 (MT4), but it is an order of magnitude superior to what you can see on most other cryptocurrency exchanges. You can use several technical indicators, but again, there are not as many of them as, for example, in the Forex markets.