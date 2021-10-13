How to Train Your Dog To Use Toilet

We’ve been hearing about dog doors for a while now, but what about toilet training your canine companion to use the potty inside the house? If you think it might be easier than building and installing a doggy door, think again. Training your pooch to go potty in the bathroom may not sound difficult enough to be worthy of an article – but we’ll let you know why it’s so hard once we get into it further.

Every time you take your dog out for their morning or evening walk is precious bonding time between pet and owner… which means that most people would rather just carry their pup outside every few hours than go through the trouble of teaching them how to use a human toilet. However, there are many reasons why this technique is so successful when it comes to housebreaking your dog.

First of all, if you want to train your pet in an environment where there are practically no distractions, the bathroom is probably the most ideal place in any house. Since most family members spend quite a bit of time in that room at least once per day, they’ll be able to take advantage of that alone time with their four-legged friend by making sure it happens on cue.

Secondly, since most bathrooms are small and always cool or warm (depending on the season), dogs tend to get used to doing their business inside tiny confines relatively quickly. So even though this may sound like a temporary fix for your potty problems, chances are good that your dog will be housebroken much faster when toilet training in the bathroom compared to doing it any other way.

What You Need To Train Your Dog To Use the Potty in the Bathroom

The actual process of teaching your pet to use a human toilet is not difficult, but there are several basic supplies that you’ll need before you begin. The most important thing you have to do right away is decided which kind of potty method works best for your pup so you can get everything else set up before they need to go.

For example, if your dog only has accidents every once in a while, using puppy pads around the house may be all you need to clean up after them until they learn how to go regularly indoors. On the other hand, if you’ve been dealing with a chronic problem and decided to take your pet back outside in order to clean up after them, you should definitely consider either the indoor dog litter box or the doggy toilet for your bathroom.

Another reason why it’s important to make sure that this process goes as smoothly as possible is that dogs tend to stop going potty in specific locations when they’re ill, injured, or uncomfortable in some way. So if you want to avoid any accidents (and clean-ups), it’s best not to wait until your dog needs to go before getting started with training them.

Although it may seem like an extra hassle at first, teaching your pup how to use the potty in the bathroom is not only better for their health and your cleanliness, but it’s also convenient for you. After all, most people don’t like having to take their dog outside every few hours of the day (or night), and some new pet owners still think that they have to wait until after they’ve eaten before taking them outback. However, there are many advantages when it comes to getting your puppy used to going potty whenever nature calls…

How To Train Your Dog To Use The Potty In The Bathroom

Now that you understand why so many pet owners prefer training their canine companions inside a house with a human toilet, we’ll get into how exactly you can do this at home. Just remember to keep in mind that every pup is different, and what works for one dog may not work for another due to size or temperament.

Since some dogs will need more time than others to get used to this method of housebreaking, you shouldn’t expect your pet to be 100% reliable on the first few attempts. However, if your furry friend empties their bladder after just a couple of tries using the potty in the bathroom instead of going outside then congratulations! You’ve successfully toilet-trained your dog without having to take them outside at all since they were young.

The first step when it comes to getting started with this kind of training is understanding exactly when your pet needs to go potty. This is because most dogs will need to go out soon after waking up in the morning, after napping for a long period of time, and before they go to bed at night, so it is important to keep track of their feeding habits. So before you start getting ready for your dog’s training session, make sure that they’ve just eaten and had enough water so they don’t have to go back out again right after using the bathroom inside instead of going outside.

Once you’re all set with this part, it’s as simple as leading your pup from their sleeping area over to the bathroom sink or toilet without saying anything at all. In fact, there are several ways that you can train them to do this on their own without any verbal cues from you whatsoever. For example, you could teach them how to target the bathroom door and then wait for further instructions, or you can gradually train your dog to walk towards the toilet every time they need to go outside.

The most important thing though is making sure that your pup isn’t forced into anything. This means not only keeping their paws clean and free of injuries during this process but also not forcing them onto a surface (like a human toilet) before they’re comfortable with it. Otherwise, you might just end up making things harder on yourself in the future when they start associating going potty with being uncomfortable…

After your pet has gotten used to using the potty inside your home without needing any verbal cues from you whatsoever, it’s now time to actually try them out on a human toilet. But instead of just placing them directly on top of it, you’ll need to get started by using a potty training platform that attaches securely onto the rim.

Once you’ve found one that was designed for your particular breed and size of the dog, all you have to do is attach it to the bottom part of the toilet seat before lifting your furry friend up by their rear legs. And since they should be more than comfortable with going potty inside at this point, they shouldn’t resist being picked up and placed over any surface no matter how tall or large it is!

After getting used to using the bathroom sink or toilet without any verbal cues whatsoever, your dog will be fully toilet-trained in no time at all using this method. Now, if you don’t want to use a training platform to teach them how to correctly go potty on top of a human toilet, then there are other alternatives available as well. For instance, you could let your pup try out the bathroom by themselves after seeing you use it.

Or after wearing them down with lots of physical activity and playing until they’re too tired to stand anymore, taking them directly from their sleeping area over to the bathroom for a few days straight might work just as well. Then again, if none of these methods work for you and your pet then reward-based training is also an option. Giving them their favorite food goes a long way in keeping them motivated.

But regardless of what kind of training you choose, it’s important to be patient when potty training your dog. After all, they’re just like little kids when it comes to learning how to use the bathroom and they might need more time than expected…

Now that we’ve come to the end of this guide, we hope that you’ve learned the basics on how to get started with toilet-training your pet today!