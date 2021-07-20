How to Spot an Employee with Debt Problems

Happy employees are usually more productive and social. However, there are many stress factors that can affect an employee and therefore their productivity and interactions with other employees. Finances are one such stressor and they have been shown to be one of the biggest sources of stress in the workplace. Human resource managers, business owners and team leaders should know the clues to watch out for out to tell whether their employees or those they manage are in debt and therefore under financial stress. Here are just some of them.

Repeated Pay Advance Requests

There are many reasons why an employee would ask for a pay advance. It is also quite normal for them to ask once or twice. However, if an employee makes a habit out of asking for a pay advance, that is a huge indicator that they may be in debt and are struggling with something bigger than the normal emergencies one might expect. If this is the case, you could advise them to talk to a financial manager to help structure their debts better and get into a payment pattern so they can get out of debt.

Frequent Overtime Requests

As with pay advances, asking for overtime is not unusual. However, employees who suddenly start asking for more overtime might be having some trouble making ends meet at home. As a manager, this can become problematic because it is not possible to give all the overtime work to the one employee who requests additional work.

Stress and Depression

Stress is a lot harder to pin down than any of the clues that someone is in debt. However, employees are able to tell when something is off with their co-worker. They may seem anxious, agitated, tired or have mood swings. Any of these signs can point to them having financial difficulties. These signs should not be ignored because untreated stress can lead to depression. Stress and depression can become much larger issues if they are ignored and this is why it is so important to initiate a conversation with someone suspected of being in debt. Getting to the root of the problem, such as irresponsible gambling, over-leveraging on investments or borrowing for any other reason, is usually the first step to coming up with a viable solution.

Anger

People who have financial difficulties will often be angry about their situation, and this anger can bleed into other areas of their lives. They could also have misplaced anger towards their co-workers for not helping, their managers for not paying them enough, or their loved ones for being a burden. This anger can also show up as an employee being irritable and snapping when talked to.

Although it is not possible for employers and small business owners to give all their employees raises, it is still important to keep an eye out for signs of financial stress. If you notice any signs, you should point the employee in the right direction and ensure they get the help they need to get their lives back on track. There are lots of financial resources and advisors available to help in these situations.