How to Properly Clean Your Glass Furniture?

Perhaps you have an expensive glass table at home or a glass shelf where you place important family heirlooms, and you want to properly clean them without leaving scratches or smudges. There are careful steps you can take to ensure they are cleaned properly and without risking any damage to your glass furniture. According to https://cmglassmiami.com/glass-shelves/, glass shelves and glass tables make a great centerpiece for any room in the house, and cleaning them the right way will save you from unwanted headaches.

Remove any Objects on the Furniture

If you have items on your glass furniture, the first step is to remove them and place them somewhere safe for the time being. A glass table in the dining room, for example, often gets dirty with finger smudges, food residue, or dust and needs to be cleaned regularly. The same goes for glass shelves where dust can accumulate, so place all items on them aside so you can clean the glass surface without any clutter in the way. After you are done cleaning your glass furniture, you can place your items back where they were.

Using the Right Cleaner and Microfiber Cloth

It’s recommended to use a dedicated glass cleaner that offers a “streak-free” shine; these cleaners are formulated to eliminate smudges and stains without leaving any residue. However, if your glass furniture shows signs of smudging or dust, you can lightly dust it with a microfiber cloth, and then you can proceed in spraying your glass furniture and gently wiping the surface. Microfiber cloths are the best choice when it comes to cleaning delicate surfaces because they are extremely soft and don’t have any abrasive textures, making them ideal for cleaning glass furniture. Other cleaning cloths tend to have a rough texture that can produce scratches on the surface, which is something to avoid.

Use Water When Needed

Water can also be used when cleaning glass furniture; in particular, hot water works best because the high temperature can eliminate hard-to-remove stains more effectively. Some cleaners use strong chemicals that may be harmful to glass, and water is a great alternative. Target the sticky spots and where there is grim build-up, and you’ll see that they will disappear after a few wipes with your microfiber cloth. However, if you are having a difficult time removing stains, dish soap can be of great help also. Dish soap in combination with hot water has a detoxifying effect on glass surfaces, just like they do on dirty dishes. That combination can be used for cleaning glass tabletops and glass shelves.

Drying and Polishing

Once all the fingerprints, grime, and dust have been removed from your glass furniture, the next step is to dry the glass surface. Use a dry microfiber cloth and wipe the glass until all the water or cleaning solution is gone. If you want to take the extra step of polishing your glass table or glass shelves you can do so to emphasize the shiny, crystalline appearance. There are many glass-polishing compounds on the market today that range from gels to spray canisters to liquids. You can impress family members and guests with your polished glass furniture, and you can be sure that they will compliment you on how clean and tidy you keep your home.