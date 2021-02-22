What do cleaning services provide?

Cleaning services do the dirty work for homeowners and business owners. People may not be able to put their finger on exactly what the difference is, but they will notice the next time they visit your home or business that something looks somehow better. But that subtle difference would be more obvious when you take a before and after picture of your professional cleaning service. Here is more information about what cleaning services can do for you and how they help.

Disinfection

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses found that it is easier to protect their clients and their employees by hiring a disinfecting service. It’s important to use non-toxic products that are also certified by the Environmental Protection Agency. Disinfecting services include:

Disinfecting handrails

Cleaning high traffic areas such as light switches, elevator buttons and door handles

Disinfecting restrooms especially faucets and door handles

Cleaning devices that are often used in offices, such as phones, mouse devices and keyboards

High-Level Dust Cleaning

It is extremely difficult for homeowners and especially for business owners who have ductwork and beams in their place of business or warehouses to keep those clean. Professional cleaning services, however, use long pipes and industrial strength vacuums to remove dust from hard-to-reach places. At the end of the long pipes are brushes that are used to help collect the contaminants, dust and debris that get sucked into the vacuum. Also helping the crew are wireless cameras that allow them to see areas that are close to impossible to access but are certainly collecting contaminants. By cleaning out excess dust and debris from high-level surfaces, you can improve the air quality in your home or business.

Junk Removal

Junk removal services help your home or business by creating a clear exterior by letting somebody else handle hauling away your larger discarded items. Junk removal is a necessary service for many different reasons. If you just moved into a new facility and are clearing out your new space, if you are renovating, need to get rid of furniture, or have any other need to remove bulky items that are used for storage or production, then junk removal services can help you clear it out so it doesn’t pile up in front of your business or home.

Window Cleaning

Professional cleaning services also include the exterior of your building. By getting your windows regularly clean, you can prevent the buildup of mold or fungus spores on your windows, which prevents them from getting inside. Homes and businesses that are near construction sites may notice more dirt and build-up around their window panes and glass.

Pressure Washing

Pressure cleaning spruces up the exterior look of a home or business by removing dust, mud, grime, mold, and algae off of a surface, such as your front porch, front walkway, or your backyard. You can see the results right away. Pressure washing can even remove chewing gum from your sidewalk!

Most homeowners and business owners can have the exterior thoroughly cleaned with pressure washing once a year, though you may need to clean every few months if you have a lot of plants or vegetation around your patio or sidewalks that promote algae growth or stains.