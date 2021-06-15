How to Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic

The ability to work for as long as you want when you want is one of the great things about having a home office. Unfortunately for workaholics, the long hours of sitting can start to break down your body.

That’s where an ergonomic home office design comes into play. Setting up your home office to be safe and comfortable can prevent injury and also helps you to stay focused and be more productive.

You can make adjustments to your existing furniture as well as purchase specialty items designed to protect your body from injury while you work. Your design should be a mix of how your body is positioned, along with the tools, furniture, and equipment to support you.

Make Your Office More Ergonomic

There are many tools and gadgets made ergonomically with the busy professional in mind. You have keyboards, mouse pads, and chairs that are made to be easier on your joints and back. You also have the adjustable electric desk which has grown in popularity over the last few years. These are great for when you want to stand and work or sit at various heights. They can also be adjusted to match your height perfectly making them a more personal item.

The design of your home office is important and should focus on the key areas where an injury is most likely to occur. The key areas are:

1. Head and Neck

You want a chair that lets you comfortably position your head and neck. If needed, get a headrest for your chair. You can also add a pillow behind your head for support. Massaging neck pillows also help support your head and neck while you massage and remove tension. You also want to have a computer that tilts which will allow you to adjust the position of your neck and head appropriately. This will help to reduce the strain and tension on both.

2. Hands and Wrist

For this, you want to make sure that your hands comfortably reach the keyboard and mouse. The angle should be neutral and comfortable. There are many ergonomic keyboards and mice out there to help make this adjustment. If you can’t get your hands on them, you can use a small rolled towel to help your hands and wrist to sit comfortably while you work.

3. Back Support and Posture

You can add pillows to your current chair to aid in back support and your posture. When sitting try not to slouch or curve your spin and awkward angles. You can also opt for a chair that allows for back-and-forth adjustments along with spin support that moves with you. Back issues are one of the common problems persons that work long hours at a desk face.

Try to get up and move around to stretch it out. You can also set up a small Yoga/Pilates area in your home office. You can use this space to stretch and relieve tension from your back. It’s also a pleasant space to calm your mind and relax before you get back to work.

4. Feet Position

The way you position your feet can increase your likelihood of injury. Your feet should be flat on the floor with no strain. You want to keep them in a comfortable position and avoid crossing. A chair with adjustable heights as well as a desk suited to your seated height can help in this area.

5. Pelvic Support

When sitting for long hours you want a chair that is going to support your rear and take the pressure off of your pelvis. It is easy to trigger issues with your sciatic nerve and it can be extremely uncomfortable with sharp pains shooting from your pelvis into your legs. Go for chairs that have adequate padding and be careful of sitting with your legs crossed as this can also cause injury. You may tilt your pelvis and need a chiropractic adjustment to correct it.

Creating an ergonomic home office is sort of like fitting the right puzzle pieces together. It will take a few adjustments to create the right setup for you. It’s not a simple matter of buying expensive equipment or furniture. Everything in your home office has to work in combination with each other to give you the best results. An ergonomic office will also help you to feel less tired as the usual strain on your body will be reduced.

Remember to move often, and both sitting and standing are bad for you when done for long periods of time. It’s also good to take a break from computer screens periodically. Take care of your body so that you can avoid injury.