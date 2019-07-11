Theo’s Theory Delivers with Cutting Edge Marketing and Management Strategies for the 21st Century

ATLANTA – Theo’s Theory on Marketing and Management Strategies is a Business-2-Business (B2B) reference manual designed for neophytes and seasoned entrepreneurs, business executives, sales departments, marketing, and social media departments, website developers, managers, and front-line employees.

The author states that Customer Satisfaction should be the core principle and focus of any business. It is one of the pillars for success and sustainability.

Mr. Chambers remind his readers how Social Media’s disruptive innovation has turned traditional marketing, advertising, branding, communication and entrepreneurship upside down. It has leveled the playing field.

Mr. Chambers also explained how educational institutions are preparing students with the proper marketing, management and analytics tools for future jobs that do not exist today.

In order words, they are equipping them with formulas and tools that are applicable across B2B and Business to Consumer (B2C) platforms.

Theo’s Theory reference manual is chock-full of information that will trigger the reader’s creative mind to come up with their own unique solutions and strategies.

The author seamlessly intertwined the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays in our daily lives, by explaining that when we call our bank, at the other end of the line, AI provides your balance and asks you for personal information in order to verify your identity.

Based on the above fact, the author states that it’s impossible for anyone to form a business in today’s technology age, without integrating AI.

Chambers offered WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, PayPal, and e-Commerce as examples of companies using some form of AI. On that basis, he suggested that Cyber Security should be an integral part of every company’s day-to-day operation.

Among the volumes of praises Mr. Chambers received, he really enjoyed reading the one from Mr. Wolde Kristos that says; “that brain child of yours has arrived”. The ancestors of Africa, the millions in the sea, the many who died of abuse on the plantations and in rebellions are proud of you.”

