How to know who’s calling you?

Technology has blessed us with many things that have paved the way for our development. Whether it is the transformation of landline wired telephones to wireless smartphones, we have evolved a lot over the years.

Thanks to the internet, that has made our lives so much easier: anything we need is right there, a few clicks away. Now that we are talking about technological evolvements, the internet, and phones, let’s talk about getting phone calls from unknown numbers.

It is not uncommon to receive a call from an unknown number today. However, it is easier to know who is behind that anonymous call. It’s necessary to know the person behind the call to avoid situations like fraud, spoof, spam, and more.

With the internet and advanced technology, you can easily find the owner of the number and safely answer your phone. Here are the five best ways through which you can know who is calling you.

Conduct A Reverse Phone Lookup

The ultimate way to find the ID of the caller is by performing a reverse phone lookup. Even the National Cellular Directory will assist you in the quest. You need to enter the unknown number, and the tool will scan billions of records to find the results. Using a free reverse phone lookup tool or website like Radaris is an ideal practice as it can help you identify the person you’re doing to speak with. It is a less time-consuming and more refined option. You can conduct a free search and get your required results within just a few minutes from a vast database based on public records.

Use Google

Google is a great resource to search for anything in this world. Whether it is a person or a number, Google will help you resolve your query. Sometimes, when you type a number on Google search, it will pull up results regarding the owner. If the number has been entered on any web page, Google will help you find it. You then have to visit the concerned page to know more about it. Sometimes, you may have to pay a fee to know the whereabouts of the owner.

Check Up Social Media

Other than Google, social media can help you find the identity of the unknown number. Today, social media has become the people search engine that enables you to find people worldwide. Generally, people log in with their phone numbers or add them to their profile section. Facebook allows you to search people by their phone numbers. Just add the number on the search bar, and the owner’s profile will pop if he/she is on Facebook. Even if the number has been shared in any Facebook post, you can get a positive result.

Look Up Spam Call Website

If you doubt that the unknown number might be spam, you can prefer checking the spam call websites. There are dedicated spam call websites where people report spam numbers, and those numbers are added to their directory. When you visit such a website, all you need to do is add the number on the search bar and let the software do its magic. If the unknown number called you were a span or unsafe, you would spot that number in the spam list.

Download Truecaller App

There are many phone number identity finding apps and sites that you can install on your phone, and Truecaller is one of the most reliable apps. This app will tell you who is calling before you can pick it up. An owner identity banner will pop on your screen along with the number to alert you in advance. The caller information displayed is based on how other people have stored this number on their phones. Whether it is spam or a company’s number, you will get to know within a few seconds of the incoming call.

The Bottom Line

It is never safe to pick a call from an unknown number. You don’t know their intent or identity. However, with a little technological assistance, you can find staunch evidence regarding their identity. The above mentioned were five proven ways to search for an unknown number and get to know the owner’s identity.