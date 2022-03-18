How Much Does It Cost To Rent Tables For a Party?

The weather in Miami is warm all year round, making it one of the best places in the U.S. to have outdoor parties. If you plan on having a birthday party, anniversary, or any other type of outdoor event, then you might need to rent some good party tables.

Miami party rental tables can cost as little as $6 per table but can go all the way up to $100 or more. It all depends on the table design, size, and materials. Some party rental companies offer all the party props that you might need in addition to the table, such as chairs, dance floors, tents, and other general party items.

Before renting tables for your party, you should consider the party location, the number of people attending, and if you want tables just for drinks or eating as well. Though there are various party rental organizations in Miami, the most important thing is to pick one that is punctual and keep its props clean. You don’t want to receive damaged or dirty tables after all, and you certainly don’t want any delays for your party.

Wood Party Table Rental

Wood table rentals for your party are usually the most expensive, and you should handle them with care. When the delivery arrives, make sure to position the wood tables exactly where you want as they are heavy.

These types of tables can host many people, depending on their size. For example, a 34” wide x 96” long wood party table can host ten people, and it may cost around $99. These tables are excellent for indoor parties, such as on a farm, and give a certain folksy vibe to your party.

Cocktail Table Rentals

If you want to host a party where people can savor some cocktails away from the food tables, then cocktail tables are the way to go! These tables often come with linen, and they can easily fit four people or more.

The best part is that you don’t even require additional chairs at these tables as most people enjoy their drinks while standing and socializing. A cocktail table can cost up to $28 per piece and are a welcome addition to any party. Depending on the model, you can also find them for only $10.

Kids Table Rentals

Some parties involve lots of children, and if there are many, you can provide them with their own table to have fun and socialize. Most children’s tables are made out of plastic and are very lightweight and sturdy.

They can host many children and are very affordable to rent. For example, a six-kid table rental in Miami can be as little as $6 per piece.

Round & Long Table Party Rentals

Renting round tables for your party is an excellent way to encourage socialization. These tables easily allow people to talk to each other without screaming due to the distance or loud music. They are very popular at weddings and functions since they save space.

A 36” round table with a capacity of four people can be as little as $10 per piece in Miami, but a 48” round table, despite having the same price, can host six people. It all depends on how you want to organize your party and how many people attend it.

Some bigger models, like those at 60”, are $12 per piece and can host between 8 to 10 people. A 8” long table is also around $12 and can host ten people.