How is the Internet of Things Reshaping Public Safety?

The Internet of Things has infiltrated into our lives to an unimaginable extent. We all grew up thinking that humans and their dependency on machines is merely a concept, limited only to Sci-Fi movies. Little did we know that soon our assumption would turn into a reality and internet-powered devices would outnumber the human population?

From healthcare to running finances in an MNC, the Internet of Things is handling it all. Not to mention, regardless of the overwhelming responsibility this particular technology has on its shoulders, it’s doing a pretty great job.

Seeing the rate of amalgamation of IoT in various industries, there was no way the Public Safety sector could’ve missed this opportunity. Now, public safety organizations are putting their high-speed internet connections to a good use, just so their customers can be ensured safety, whenever the need occurs.

To give you a clearer picture of how IoT and Public Safety work together, here are some benefits that we’d like to walk you through:

Security organizations have always dealt with a dilemma of sending over responsive teams to the scene after a nerve-wracking delay. Luckily, with the advent of IoT based Public Safety solutions, responsive teams can overcome the lag that they usually experience. For instance, security teams can use their high-speed internet connection, say, the one from Spectrum internet to power their GPS into taking them from shorter routes, quickly.

Individuals dealing with a medical condition can make the most out of IoT-centric public safety devices. Nowadays, many medical devices in the market monitor patients' health by producing real-time results; with these results, patients or their family members can monitor uncanniness in the health routine. This has proved to be a great way to keep an eye on patients with fluctuating health concerns so they can be taken to ER right on time.

Police officers oftentimes find themselves amid hot pursuits that turn fatal. According to USA Today , more than 5000+ deaths happen daily, because of police chases and this has been going on since 1979. With IoT backed public safety devices, these incidents are likely to reduce significantly and police offices will be able to use self-driving cars to get from one point to another, unharmed.

Simulated training is helping create far more experienced professionals, rather than conventional training practices. Luckily, public safety professionals are using simulated learning to get first-hand experience at tackling and overcoming crises.

At the time of a disaster, the most difficult thing to manage perhaps is the flow of right information. By using IoT, local, and national disaster management authorities can ensure that citizens are provided with correct information at all times. For instance, authorities can place displays on billboards, bus stops, and highways. Then, by connecting these displays with the internet, authorities can send out real-time information, such as warnings about natural disasters, traffic conditions, etc. so individuals can avoid hassle and reach their destinations safely.

What’s The Catch in All of This?

Internet of Things would cease to exist if it’s not backed by a high-speed internet connection. Luckily, this factor is not going to be an issue anymore because of the introduction of 5G.

In case you didn’t follow earlier, 5G, or fifth generation of the internet was introduced in 2019 and by the end of this year, it will be commercially available to almost everywhere in the world.

5G is the solution to many problems, public safety being one of them. With the rise in safety concerns, it is high time for authorities to realize the importance of smart infrastructure. This is only possible when there is a blazing-sharp internet connection, along with the latest technology available at individuals’ disposal.