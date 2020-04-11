House Democratic Caucus Leadership on the Passing of Representative Kristin Jacobs

Tallahassee – After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Representative Kristin Jacobs (D- Coconut Creek) has passed away. She was a respected colleague, beloved friend, and tireless advocate for the environment.

Statements from House Democratic Caucus Leadership

Leader Kionne L. McGhee (D- Cutler Bay) said, “Kristin was a fighter. The courage and strength she showed was an inspiration. She left a positive mark on our state through her tireless environmental advocacy. Anytime I visit one of Florida’s springs or other natural places, I will think of her. We all cared for her deeply and she will be missed.”

Deputy Leader Representative Barbara Watson (D- Miami Gardens) added, “Kristin Jacobs has clearly made Florida a better and safer place to live and play. Kristin truly left her legislative impact on Florida. She will be missed.”

Deputy Leader Representative Richard Stark (D- Weston) said, “Today we mourn the passing of Rep Kristin Jacobs. She was a champion of the people and an effective leader on environmental issues. She fought brave and hard to the very end, with the courage to present legislation even when she was visibly ill. Her leadership will be missed.”

Deputy Leader Representative Shevrin Jones (D- West Park) added, “Our hearts go out to the family of Kristin Jacobs. We will continue to fight for a better Florida for all of us to live in, carrying on her legacy of strength and dignity.

Deputy Leader Representative Margaret Good (D- Sarasota) said, “Kristin Jacobs was an advocate and leader for her community and our environment and a wonderful friend. She will be deeply missed.”

Representative Jacobs was elected to the Florida House in 2014. She served as ranking member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Committee.