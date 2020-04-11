Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo Mourns Passing of State Rep. Kristin Jacobs

TALLAHASSEE – State Rep. Kristin Jacobs (D-96) passed away today (April 11) from cancer. She was a tireless environmental advocate, testifying before Congress on clean water and climate change and serving on a national ocean policy task force as an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Previously, as a Broward County commissioner, she spearheaded the formation early on of a four-county compact to deal with climate change and sea level rise.

She was known as a tireless environmental advocate, a true leader in the statehouse and a far-sighted and thoughtful legislator.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo issued the following statement:

“We are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Kristin Jacobs. She was a wonderful activist, county commissioner and state legislator and did so much for our community and our state. She will be greatly missed by all of us. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

