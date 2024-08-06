WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaican Embassy In Washington DC Independence Message from His Excellency The Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen ON, GCMG, CD, KSt.J Governor-General:

My fellow Jamaicans and esteemed friends of Jamaica in the Diaspora, it is with great honour and privilege that I extend heartfelt greetings to you as we mark the 62nd anniversary of our independence. This occasion is a joyous celebration of our nation’s sovereignty and resilience.

Throughout the years, Jamaica has stood as a beacon of achievement and significant contributions on the global stage. From our infectious music and dominant sports figures to our pioneering advancements in science and technology, we, as Jamaicans, continue to be inspired and excel. Our rich and diverse culture truly embodies our national motto: “Out of Many, One People.”

This year, as we reflect on our shared heritage and the values that unite us, we embrace the theme “Jamaica 62: One love to the World.” This theme captures our collective vision and aspirations for the future—to represent Jamaica globally as a prosperous, kind, inclusive, and sustainable nation.

We owe immense gratitude to the visionaries who laid the foundation of our independence and to each Jamaican who daily upholds and builds upon the legacy of our forebears. Let us persist in our endeavours to forge a Jamaica that epitomises peace, growth, and prosperity—a fitting tribute to the sacrifices of those who came before us.

Happy Independence Day, Jamaica! Let us continue to shine brightly and stand tall on the world stage. God bless you and God bless Jamaica land we love!