Holness Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit against Cherfilus-McCormick

Holness Files Response, Makes Claim for Legal Fees and other Actions That He May Take

SOUTH FLORIDA – Today, Dale Holness hosted a press conference at his office at 3PM at 4325 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, regarding a Motion to Dismiss and Summary Judgement for the lawsuit filed by Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, allegedly referring to her embezzling $6 million dollars.

Holness is also considering other actions; however, his focus remains on continuing to serve and deliver results for the people of this District.