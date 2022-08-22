Law

Holness Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit against Cherfilus-McCormick

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News17 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Dale Holness
Dale Holness (file photo)
Dale Holness
Dale Holness (file photo)
Holness Files Response, Makes Claim for Legal Fees and other Actions That He May Take

SOUTH FLORIDA – Today, Dale Holness hosted a press conference at his office at 3PM at 4325 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, regarding a Motion to Dismiss and Summary Judgement for the lawsuit filed by Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, allegedly referring to her embezzling $6 million dollars.

Holness is also considering other actions; however, his focus remains on continuing to serve and deliver results for the people of this District.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News17 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

St. Kitts and Nevis committed to clean financial services sector

November 3, 2008

California’s First Woman Attorney General A Jamaican

December 2, 2010
Are Casinos Not On Gamstop Legal: A Few Facts

Are Casinos Not On Gamstop Legal: A Few Facts

April 1, 2021

Investors in Overseas Locket International Corporation, Olint Corporation, Olint TCI Corporation, Ltd. And/Or TCI May Be Eligible to Receive Compensation From The United States Government

May 9, 2013
Back to top button