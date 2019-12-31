Hilton Hotel debuts KOI Resort in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St Kitts – Hilton Hotels on Monday (Dec. 30th) announced the opening of its latest property – in association with Koi Hospitality Group and under its Curio Collection banner – the KOI Resort Saint Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton.

It is the venerable hotel group’s debut in St. Kitts and Nevis, which will also be KOI Hospitality’s first entry into the hotel space.

A fairly intimate 102-room resort, Koi – which means “love” in Japanese – is situated along Half Moon Bay and adjacent to the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club.

The resort was attracted to St Kitts and Nevis and construction began under the Citizenship by Investment Programme by then Prime Minister the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas and then Minister of Tourism, Sen the Hon Richard “Ricky” Skerritt.

Juan Corvinos, Hilton’s vice president of development for the Caribbean and Latin America, said that finally putting a property in St. Kitts was a no-brainer for Hilton.

“Rapidly evolving into a high-end tourist destination in the region, St. Kitts has experienced a spike in tourism this year with arrivals booming 14.5 percent higher over the same period last year,” he said in a statement.

“Now growing at one of the fastest rates in the Caribbean, we recognize the demand for upscale accommodations, intuitive service and authentic experiences in this market. We look forward to providing travelers with a one-of-a-kind experience that can’t be found elsewhere on the island, as we continue to expand Curio Collection by Hilton’s presence globally reaching more than 80 properties.”

The resort features a full-service pool and a well-equipped gym and spa. The famed KOI Restaurant brand brings its signature restaurant to St. Kitts featuring Asian-influenced design and Japanese-inspired cuisine. Jaya Kitchen & Cocktail is the resort’s poolside bar and restaurant and the Jaya Ultra Lounge is for a sexy night out with dancing and cocktails.

“KOI is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands and most iconic, offering memorable experiences in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi,” said Nick Haque, CEO of KOI Hospitality Group.

“Today is a dream come true for our evolving brand as we open the first KOI Resort on the beautiful island of Saint Kitts. Our new oasis will retain the same vision of our restaurants with design that appeals to all the senses.”