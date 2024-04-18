Hibiscus Tours International Invites Investors to Sail on 20th Anniversary Caribbean Real Estate Cruise

TORONTO – Hibiscus Tours International, a leader in sustainable and cultural tourism in the Caribbean, proudly announces its 20th Anniversary Caribbean Real Estate Cruise, inviting a small group of 32 discerning investors with a passion for environmental and cultural preservation to embark on a transformative journey of discovery and opportunity.

Setting sail on the Celebrity Beyond, on Jan. 24, 2025, amidst the azure waters and sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean, this educational research cruise offers a unique opportunity to explore sustainable real estate ventures while honouring the rich cultural heritage and ecological diversity of the region.

Showcasing the Caribbean

“We immerse our guests in the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture, with curated experiences that showcase local traditions, cuisine, and craftsmanship, fostering a deeper appreciation for the communities we aim to uplift through our tours,” says Anne Brobyn, President who founded Hibiscus International 38 years ago while living in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

Introducing Real Estate Investors to The Caribbean

“Through our extensive network of industry leaders and sustainability advocates, we have been introducing real estate investors for the past 20 years to Caribbean professionals and trend-setters who provide insights into eco-conscious development practices, renewable energy solutions, and ethical investment opportunities. Our dedication to environmental stewardship and cultural preservation sets us apart, ensuring that every investment opportunity aligns with our core values of sustainability and social responsibility which extend beyond financial transactions,” says Brobyn.

Sailing From Fort Lauderdale

Meet like-minded investors, hosts, and educators, Anne Brobyn and International Real Estate Specialist, Matt Langley as Hibiscus Tours International sets sail on Jan 24, 2025, for a 9-night cruise out of Fort Lauderdale. The 20th Anniversary Real Estate Cruise will showcase investment projects prioritizing social welfare, ecological restoration, and inclusive growth for all stakeholders while exploring the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Dominica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda.

Join Hibiscus International on a journey of discovery, sustainability, and cultural enrichment as they celebrate 20 years of excellence in real estate tourism. Reserve your place today on the 20th Anniversary Caribbean Real Estate Cruise. Full details at www.HibiscusInternational.com.