Hero CPL viewership increases by 56% in 2019 to 312 million

Gros Islet, St Lucia – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw another increase in viewership numbers during the 2019 season as the vibrant and exciting T20 league continues to grow in stature and reputation.

The total viewership, combining broadcast and digital, was 312 million – an increase of 56% from 2018. Viewership for the tournament has increased every season over the event’s seven year history.

The tournament, which took place between 4 September and 12 October last year, featured 34 men’s matches and two women’s exhibition games and took place in Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The tournament was shown on television, with major broadcast deals in a large number of countries, and was also streamed on Facebook and Twitter. This meant that no matter where you were in the world, you were able to watch The Biggest Party in Sport.

This commitment to digital innovation has been key to the success of the tournament and the league will be looking to increase its digital footprint in 2020 with more platforms for fans to enjoy the action.

Damien O’Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Hero CPL, said: “We are immensely proud of the CPL, and we are delighted to see it get bigger each year. The fact that we are able to release such fantastic viewership figures is a further testament to the way this tournament has grown and become firmly established as one of the world’s premier sporting events. We are already working hard on the 2020 edition of the CPL and we are really looking forward to even more fans tuning in this year.”