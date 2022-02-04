Herbology Meets Rootsology Tour Hits the Road

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – “Herbology Meets Rootsology” was coined, during the COVID Pandemic, by veteran broadcaster Denise Isis Miller, Host of Rootsology, a lively award-winning radio show heard on Roots 96.1FM 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Isis Miller indicated that while listening to a colleague journalist, Ka’bu Ma’at Kheru, speak on Jamaican herbs and their medicinal value in Jamaica, she realized, that Jamaicans were losing the knowledge and use of our indigenous herbs. Espousing the philosophy “Health, Wealth and Prosperity Are Our Natural Birthright!” she invited Sharon Oshun Parris-Chambers and her partner husband Theo Chambers, founders of the annual Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference series, to join the Initiative and Herbology Meets Rootsology was born. Isis Miller also invited Nature Ellis who is scheduled to begin a tour of his new Album Revolution Choice (Ambassador of Choice Records) to join the Herbology team in search of the herbalists, producers of Natural herbal products and services across the island for the healing of the nation.

Showcase Acts

The Herbology Meets Rootsology showcase, is produced by Denise Isis-Miller and Cover “Jah Stephen” Palmer representing their partnership ICAN Company in Association with Temple of Inner Peace, which is managed by Sharon and Theo Chambers. The Herbology showcase will feature well-known traditional herbalists such as Bongo Roche, Mama Lily; Dr Diane Robertson, Phytotherapist and Author; Dr Sherrill Chong, Minister of Family & Social Economy, The State of the African Diaspora and founder of Kingdom Shift Now; Chef Raymond Hansen, Sea Moss Specialist from London and others. The Showcase runs from February 4 through February 27, 2022.

Herbology Meets Rootsology will showcase the Herbalists, the Herbs and Botanicals that are endemic and Indigenous to Jamaica. Jamaicans will learn why Jamaica is being sought after as one of the Top 10 places in the world. That has the healing herbs and botanicals people need for their primary healthcare. Are our local herbalists ready to serve the growing need? Or will they give away indigenous knowledge systems to foreign interests? Herbology Meets Rootsology will explore these questions and find workable solutions.

The conscious music of Nature Ellis, Reggae Entertainer, will highlight the importance of preserving and using Jamaica’s indigenous herbs & botanicals through his performance and presentations. The combination of the trilogy Herbology, Rootsology and Musicology is a winner and Denise Isis Miller, Nature Ellis, Claude Sinclair (Big Stone Production), hosts of the Live Album performances will be on hand to meet, greet and promote this unique event.

Performance Line-Up

Nature Ellis’ Island tour featuring Luciano, Warrior King, Mackie Conscious, Steppa, Mojo Herbs and many others artistes will perform at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill (Feb. 4). They will then perform at Clubforeplay (Feb. 11 – Ocho Rios). Next up is Island Strains (Feb. 18 – Montego Bay) and Temple of Inner Peace (Feb. 19 – Mt. Airy, Negril).

Other Herbology Meets Rootsology Dates & Locations in Kingston include: New date -Feb. 13 – Kamila’s Kitchen @ Skyline Levels (Jack’s Hill, Kingston); Feb. 25 – Country Farmhouse/ 7 Basiks (Deanery Rd., Kingston) and Feb. 27 – Bob Marley Beach, Nine Miles (Bull Bay).