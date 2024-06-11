Her Excellency Lady Allen Helps Issa Trust Foundation Raise US$1 million

ST. ANNS, Jamaica – Her Excellency Lady Allen has been helping The Issa Trust Foundation for 15 years. Diane Pollard, President of the Issa Trust, refers to her as a very dear friend who really loves to help with the children.

Her Excellency Lady Allen was present at the Issa Trust’s For the Children gala in New York recently. There in her speech, she conveyed a message of immense appreciation and admiration for the Issa Trust that has touched the lives of many children in profound ways.

She said her journey with the Issa Trust started 15 years ago when her husband Sir Patrick Allen was invited to a handing-over ceremony at the Annotto Bay Hospital, where the Issa Trust donated many items including a portable incubator.

Her Excellency Lady Allen was also named in a Proclamation from the Mayor of New York Eric Adams, declaring May 11th The Issa Trust Foundation Day. The Proclamation also named Diane Pollard, Sean Edwards, and Mrs. Juliet Holness as contributors to the Issa Trust Foundation.

Her Excellency Lady Allen has also participated in the Issa Trust’s Vision Mission where they have tested the eyes of many children and given them free eye glasses.