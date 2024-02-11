National News

Gramps Morgan Added to the Issa Trust Gala in New York

NEW YORK – Grammy Winner, Gramps Morgan, will join goodwill ambassadors Third World and Friends and Luciano on the stellar lineup of the Charity show on May11th in New York City. The gala will be held at the luxurious Cipriani located at 110 East 42nd Street.

Gramps Morgan

The gala titled “For the Children” will see 100% of the proceeds for the construction of the Mary Issa Health Centre in St. Ann Jamaica. The Health Centre will give free access to children and adolescents.

The Health Centre is being built by the Issa Trust Foundation which is the charity arm of the Couples Resorts. The For the Children charity gala will provide dinner, dancing and entertainment.

Sean “Contractor” Edwards who does marketing for the Issa Trust Foundation’s concert said tickets for the concert would be a perfect gift for Mother’s Day as the Issa Trust events are always first class.

Gramps Morgan at Couples Resorts with their PR Manager Alex Ghisays
Gramps Morgan at Couples Resorts with their PR Manager Alex Ghisays

 

 

