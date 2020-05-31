Haitians Lives Matter Joins Black Lives Matter For George Floyd’s Protests Nationwide

by Bob Duval

SOUTH FLORIDA – George Floyd, a 46 years old black man died on Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his throat despite Floyd’s repeated pleas for him to stop. Derek Chauvin was fired on Tuesday and arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Outrage over the incident has led to protests, some of them violent, in major U.S. cities the past four nights.

On Friday, Haitians Lives Matter joins Black Lives Matter protests about George’s murder, and protesters said they won’t stop protesting until they get justice for George Floyd family.

According to Bon Déjeuner! Radio, some activists, and political leaders believe that George Floyd’s murder was not necessary and the police officers who did the killing should be charged and put in prison where they should be.

“Seeing the killing of the 46 years old black man George Floyd and it’s so sad that the officers are charged with third degrees when they were supposed to be charged with first-degree murder. To me, third degrees is wrong, and they should get first-degree murder charges”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a Haitian political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

“Progress and change can ebb and flow,” said Jeremiah Ellison, who won a City Council seat after participating in past protests against police killings of African Americans in Minnesota.

“The system itself has not changed,” Armstrong said. “The culture within the Minneapolis Police Department has not changed.”

“We must get to the underlying solutions or we will be right back here in a fairly short time,” said Keith Ellison, the state’s first African American attorney general, whose son is the Minneapolis city council member. “We’ve got to literally shift policing.”

“I am against violence but I can’t stop the protesters from burning properties even when I tried to. The only way to stop violence and burning places, the system and people with power (Cops) need to stop abusing it”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus. Angry protests nationwide on Friday followed the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Clashes erupted between activists and law enforcement in many locations, and at least two people were dead by Saturday morning.

Demonstrators nationwide have taken to the streets after Floyd died while being arrested in Minneapolis. A video shows a police officer kneeling on his neck for at least seven minutes; Floyd is heard begging for the police to stop and saying he cannot breathe. That police officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were present but have not been charged. All four were fired earlier in the week. One person was killed in Detroit as hundreds of people gathered in the city’s downtown area as part of the nationwide protests. “Police brutality is a form of bullying and this gotta stop. Unfortunately, this won’t stop unless we fight back and treat them the same way they are treating us”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus while discussing the situation.

