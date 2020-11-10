Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce Congratulates President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Board of Directors and Members of the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) extend congratulations and best wishes to United States President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their recent election.

The Chamber also extends its best wishes to outgoing Administration of President Donald J. Trump and thanks it for its collaboration on a number of important trade and development matters during its tenure in office.

The GACC has in recent years has ought to enhance the trade, investment and socio-economic relations between the United States and Guyana through support for the renewal of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA) and its Trade Partnership Agreement (TPA) and promotion of the US Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act in addition to mounting a trade and investment mission to Guyana and facilitating the participation of Guyanese entrepreneurs in relevant expositions and conferences in the US.

It is the intention of the Chamber to intensify its work with the Biden-Harris Administration and the Administration of President Irfaan Ali in Guyana to increase trade and investment between the two countries especially with a view to improving market access for products and services from Guyana’s small and medium sized companies.

The Chamber looks forward to developing even closer working relationships with the US Department of Agriculture; the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA); US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and with agencies at the state and municipal levels.

In the spirit of cooperation with other Diaspora chambers and organizations such as the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), the GACC remains committed to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the collective relations of the CARICOM Diaspora in the US with the Biden-Harris Administration.

We are well aware of the tremendous mutually beneficial opportunities to be derived from enhanced collaboration between the CARICOM region and the US and pledge our unswerving support in this connection.

The Chamber is indeed proud to specially extend its best wishes to Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrant parents from Jamaica and India, on her election and look forward to meaningful and productive engagements in the years ahead.