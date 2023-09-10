NEW YORK – Guyana’s rapid economic rise has positioned it as the world’s fastest-growing economy. The Guyana & North America Trade Association (GNATA), a groundbreaking initiative, is now primed to harness this growth. GNATA aims to foster strategic alliances between successful North American and Guyanese enterprises, focusing on oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, hotels, logistics, forestry, and mining sectors. This makes GNATA a conduit for mutual prosperity.

Catalyzing Economic Collaborations

GNATA acts as a catalyst for economic growth by forging synergistic alliances between North American and Guyanese enterprises. The association’s mission is to create an ecosystem where businesses can flourish across sectors and leverage Guyana’s evolving economic landscape.

Unlocking Cross-Sector Opportunities

At the core of GNATA’s efforts is the mission to tap into the potential across various sectors. Serving as a conduit for businesses seeking opportunities in Guyana’s oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, hotels, logistics, forestry, and mining sectors, GNATA aims to propel business growth through essential resources, insights, and connections.

Leveraging Established Ties

GNATA’s notable achievement lies in leveraging established relationships within US chambers of commerce. This advantage enables GNATA to facilitate seamless partnerships, creating a robust foundation for economic growth between North America and Guyana.

Diverse Partnership Efforts

In recent months, GNATA has successfully connected with diverse Guyanese businesses, transcending sectors from banking and IT to agriculture and hospitality. This fosters partnerships that drive inclusive economic growth.

Guyana’s Commitment to Success

Crucially, GNATA has secured support from key Guyanese political leaders, indicating a unified commitment to fostering economic prosperity through collaborative trade. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of leveraging Guyana’s potential for growth and innovation.

Statement from CEO Mr. Edward Fridie

Mr. Edward Fridie, GNATA’s visionary CEO, shared, “GNATA’s mission is to spark economic transformations by uniting businesses across borders. Our association thrives on collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. We’re excited to usher in prosperity for North American and Guyanese enterprises.”

Guyana’s Economic Pathway

Amidst rich natural resources, Guyana has faced economic challenges for decades. Recent oil and gas discoveries have revitalized the economic landscape. Yet, forging robust trade ties with North America remains key for sustained prosperity.

Seizing Opportunities

Oil and Gas: GNATA facilitates collaborations to optimize exploration, extraction, and distribution, enhancing Guyana’s role on the global energy stage. Agriculture: GNATA’s role in connecting Guyanese farmers with North American markets can revolutionize organic and non-GMO foods trade. Infrastructure: GNATA drives partnerships for world-class infrastructure, paving the way for sustained growth. Tourism: GNATA aims to attract North American visitors to Guyana’s natural wonders. Logistics, Forestry, and Mining: GNATA optimizes these sectors through collaborative efforts, diversifying Guyana’s economic landscape.

Championing Prosperity

GNATA’s role in facilitating partnerships, trade expos, offering insights, and advocating for trade-friendly policies is pivotal. As Guyana’s potential aligns with North America’s innovation, GNATA emerges as a conduit for mutual growth.