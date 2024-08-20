St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority is happy to announce a notable rise in the number of tourists visiting the country in the first six months of 2024, from January to July. Visitor numbers have risen by 20% in Q1 and Q2 compared to 2019 and 18% compared to 2023 – reflecting the continued growth of Grenada as a sought-after travel destination, despite recent challenges.

Impact of Hurricane Beryl

In the month of July 2024 alone, visitor arrivals increased by 10% over 2019 and 5% over 2023. Travel intelligence and data analytics company ForwardKeys produced a detailed analysis of the impact of Hurricane Beryl and included a focus on the quick recovery of Grenada as one of their case studies.

“The market has shown impressive resilience, quickly bouncing back to normal booking levels,” the organization noted. Olivier Ponti, Director of Intelligence and Marketing at ForwardKeys stated, “Our comprehensive travel intelligence clearly shows the significant short-term impact that Hurricane Beryl had on travel to the Caribbean, particularly to those islands in the direct path of the storm.”

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Grenada Tourism Authority officials worked tirelessly to reassure the world and major source markets of the tri-island state’s resilience. While the northern parts of the island and sister isles needed relief aid and assistance, mainland Grenada remained open for visitors. These conscientious, strategic efforts have been pivotal in achieving these impressive results.